Bills lose starting defensive tackle during pregame warmups on Monday night
An already-banged-up Buffalo Bills’ defensive line will be without a starting defensive tackle on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
DaQuan Jones sustained a calf injury during a pregame workout leading into the Week 6 meeting with the Falcons and has been declared out by the Bills.
Buffalo is already without rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week with a knee injury that required surgery. Also, former third-round pick DeWayne Carter is on IR with an Achilles tendon injury. In addition, the Bills are still awaiting the return of free-agent signing, DT Larry Ogunjobi, who is set to be back from suspension in Week 8.
Without Jones, rookie DT Deone Walker will become increasingly critical, while Buffalo is hoping the return of veteran Ed Oliver will also provide a boost. Oliver has been out since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, but is active for Monday night’s game against the Falcons. In preparation for the non-conference affair, the Bills called up DT Jordan Phillips from the practice squad, and he, too, should play a more significant role than was expected.
In five starts this season, Jones has recorded a couple of sacks along with two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and eight tackles.
