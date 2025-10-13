Bills Central

Bills lose starting defensive tackle during pregame warmups on Monday night

Buffalo is already without rookie DT T.J. Sanders and is now missing a starter at the position entering Week 6.

Alex Brasky

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones (92) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones (92) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
An already-banged-up Buffalo Bills’ defensive line will be without a starting defensive tackle on Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

DaQuan Jones sustained a calf injury during a pregame workout leading into the Week 6 meeting with the Falcons and has been declared out by the Bills.

DaQuan Jones
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler during first half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo is already without rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who was placed on Injured Reserve earlier this week with a knee injury that required surgery. Also, former third-round pick DeWayne Carter is on IR with an Achilles tendon injury. In addition, the Bills are still awaiting the return of free-agent signing, DT Larry Ogunjobi, who is set to be back from suspension in Week 8.

Without Jones, rookie DT Deone Walker will become increasingly critical, while Buffalo is hoping the return of veteran Ed Oliver will also provide a boost. Oliver has been out since Week 2 due to an ankle injury, but is active for Monday night’s game against the Falcons. In preparation for the non-conference affair, the Bills called up DT Jordan Phillips from the practice squad, and he, too, should play a more significant role than was expected.

DaQuan Jones
Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass against Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Daquan Jones (92) in the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In five starts this season, Jones has recorded a couple of sacks along with two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and eight tackles. 

Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.