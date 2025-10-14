Bills' defense lets late opportunity slip through its hands in loss to Falcons
The Buffalo Bills dodged bullets all night. Almost all night, that is.
To stay in their Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Bills stopped a fourth down in their Red Zone, blocked a field goal, and prevented a long touchdown just before halftime with a hustle play by Taylor Rapp that forced receiver Drake London out of bounds at the 1-yard line as time expired.
MORE: Mistake on game's first snap puts Bills in early hole vs. Falcons in Atlanta
But down only seven points and desperate for a defensive stop in the fourth quarter, the Bills ran out of answers. And let a golden opportunity slipped through their hands in the 24-14 loss that drops them to 4-2.
A fatigued, injury-depleted Bills' defense couldn't get the Falcons off the field, allowing a 14-play drive that bled a precious five minutes off the clock and ended in a field that pushed the margin to 10. On the drive the Falcons only faced one crucial third down, and Jordan Phillips jumped offside to gift-wrap an easy first down.
MORE: After Atlanta, only Super Bowl LX site remains on Josh Allen's bucket list
The key play, however, came moments earlier when linebacker Shaq Thompson perfectly read a short crossing route and jumped it. Falcons' quarterback Michael Penix never saw him, and delivered a pass. With nothing but 75 yards of green grass and a tie game in front of him, Thompson let the ball sail between both of his hands.
MORE: NHL Commissioner hints at Winter Classic returning to Bills' stadium in near future
Six plays later the Falcons kicked their game-clinching field goal. Ouch.
After an NFL-record streak of not losing the turnover battle, the Bills had two turnovers without getting a takeaway.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —
More Buffalo Bills News: