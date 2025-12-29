Josh Allen postgame details after Bills' QB aggravates foot injury in loss to Eagles

The Buffalo Bills have apparently survived another Josh Allen injury scare stemming from a sack by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.

On the injury report this past week due to a right foot issue that originated late in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on December 21, Allen reaggravated the foot late in the second quarter against the Eagles on December 28.

“This past week, he felt better and better during the week. Went into the game, playing the game, he got sore again," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

MORE: 'Sore' Josh Allen sidelined for Bills' practice with Eagles on deck

When Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter dropped Allen for a nine-yard loss on a 2nd-and-9 play, the quarterback appeared to suffer a minor ankle inversion sprain as his foot was caught in the turf for a split second.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) and defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Both Cleveland players were credited with a half of sack on the play. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Allen gingerly rose to his feet and proceeded to complete a six-yard pass on the ensuing snap. Next, making way for the punt team, the quarterback limped off to the sideline.

The ultra-durable field general did not show signs of debilitating discomfort throughout the remainder of the game. He proceeded to record two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns in the 13-12 setback.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Asked, "How much did your foot impact you?" following the game, Allen offered a one-word response.

"Zero," said Allen, who added "I'm good" when asked a follow-up question.

X-rays negative

Allen was spotted limping into the X-ray room at Highmark Stadium, and McDermott reported the results of that evaluation.

"So, he did the x-rays, came back negative, just wanted to see, make sure nothing else was going on there. So he's sore right now, but nothing new has popped up at this point," said McDermott

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with helmet on his shoulder walks off the field after the failed two point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro Football Doc opinion

Dr. David Chao, the former San Diego Chargers' team physician, offered immediate injury analysis on social media with additional information on his SIC Score website.

"Came into game with right foot issue



By video, aggravates/injures right foot/ankle



Likely to continue but HC may rest to preserve him," said Chao on X.

Chao subsequently added that he expects Allen to play through the foot injury if the regular season finale carries any meaning for the Bills.

#JoshAllen @BuffaloBills

Came into game with right foot issue

By video, aggravates/injures right foot/ankle

Likely to continue but HC may rest to preserve him pic.twitter.com/RM9dEDqC7C — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 28, 2025

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —