Josh Allen postgame details after Bills' QB aggravates foot injury in loss to Eagles
The Buffalo Bills have apparently survived another Josh Allen injury scare stemming from a sack by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17.
On the injury report this past week due to a right foot issue that originated late in the first half against the Cleveland Browns on December 21, Allen reaggravated the foot late in the second quarter against the Eagles on December 28.
“This past week, he felt better and better during the week. Went into the game, playing the game, he got sore again," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.
When Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter dropped Allen for a nine-yard loss on a 2nd-and-9 play, the quarterback appeared to suffer a minor ankle inversion sprain as his foot was caught in the turf for a split second.
Allen gingerly rose to his feet and proceeded to complete a six-yard pass on the ensuing snap. Next, making way for the punt team, the quarterback limped off to the sideline.
The ultra-durable field general did not show signs of debilitating discomfort throughout the remainder of the game. He proceeded to record two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns in the 13-12 setback.
Asked, "How much did your foot impact you?" following the game, Allen offered a one-word response.
"Zero," said Allen, who added "I'm good" when asked a follow-up question.
X-rays negative
Allen was spotted limping into the X-ray room at Highmark Stadium, and McDermott reported the results of that evaluation.
"So, he did the x-rays, came back negative, just wanted to see, make sure nothing else was going on there. So he's sore right now, but nothing new has popped up at this point," said McDermott
Pro Football Doc opinion
Dr. David Chao, the former San Diego Chargers' team physician, offered immediate injury analysis on social media with additional information on his SIC Score website.
"Came into game with right foot issue
By video, aggravates/injures right foot/ankle
Likely to continue but HC may rest to preserve him," said Chao on X.
Chao subsequently added that he expects Allen to play through the foot injury if the regular season finale carries any meaning for the Bills.
