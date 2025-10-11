Bills Central

Bills won't see key Falcons' weapon declared OUT for Week 6 matchup

The Atlanta wide receiver is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss his second game this season.

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney (1) walks off the field after a victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will dodge one of the Falcons’ top offensive contributors when they head to Atlanta to take on their NFC opponent in Week 6.

Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney was held out of practice this week due to a hamstring injury he sustained during a Week 4 win over the Washington Commanders, and was later declared out, per the team’s official injury report on Saturday. It will be the second game Mooney has missed this season, as he was previously sidelined due to a shoulder injury in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta had its bye in Week 5.

Mooney has had a slow start to the 2025 season, recording just seven receptions for 79 yards, both of which are fourth-most on the team. But he has proven in the past to be a force opposing defenses must account for, just missing a 1,000-yard season a year ago. Mooney finished the 2024 campaign having accounted for 23% of his team’s receiving yardage (992 yards).

Former Bills WR Ray-Ray McCloud III is likely to see an increased snap share with Mooney sidelined, while WR Casey Washington could also be in line for more playing time against the Bills. McCloud has recorded six receptions for 64 yards this season, while Washington has totaled four receptions for 52 yards. Mooney has served as the Falcons’ No. 2 wide receiver this season, playing 74% of the team’s offensive snaps.

Buffalo has underperformed in the secondary this season, with the team’s top cornerback duo, Tre’Davious White (121) and Christian Benford (127.2), each allowing opposing quarterbacks to achieve passer ratings of over 121 when targeting them in the passing game. Per NFL Pro, Benford has allowed four passing touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most in the league.

Mooney is not the Falcons’ top target through the air. Still, his absence should take some pressure off of a much-maligned Buffalo coverage group this week.

Elsewhere on the Falcons’ injury report, starting cornerback A.J. Terrell will make his return against the Bills after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Nickel CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) and outside CB Natrone Brooks (concussion) are both questionable, while CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness), DL LaCale London (triceps) and DL Ta’Quon Graham (calf) have all been ruled out.

