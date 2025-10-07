Bills Central

Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen's health status after Bills' QB 'took some shots'

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback took his share of hits on Sunday Night Football, but appears to have dodged injury

Ralph Ventre

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen gingerly rose to his feet after hitting the deck on a fourth-quarter scramble up the middle against the New England Patriots.

NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth highlighted the potential detriment of Allen's shoulder banging the ground, but it was the Buffalo Bills' quarterback's left knee that may have gotten the worst of it. The reigning NFL MVP seemed to pick up a slight limp following the three-yard gain down to the New England 22-yard line with a little more than 10:00 remaining in regulation.

Allen remained in the game for the duration, and he even rushed two more times on the drive before throwing a two-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman.

Josh Allen
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Allen finished the game, one can't assume he came out completely unscathed. According to head coach Sean McDermott, however, the quarterback did not suffer any type of injury during the 23-20 loss on Sunday night.

RELATED: Josh Allen not bothered by 'indention,' declines surgery to fix nose

"No, just sore overall," said McDermott on late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park. "As you saw, he took some shots there, and he plays extremely hard, but just sore overall at this point."

Allen rushed nine times for 53 yards and was sacked once. He's been a beacon of durability, having not missed a start since the second half of the 2018 campaign.

MORE: Bills' LB corps takes hit with All-Pro tabbed 'week to week' after reinjuring pec

Although there's no proof it was related to the aforementioned play, Allen appeared to spew some unpleasantries toward Patriots' linebacker Anfernee Jennings during a subsequent Bills' possession. Jennings was one of two players who tackled Allen from behind on the scramble, and the linebacker partially landed on the field general's back.

Josh Allen hit
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets hit by New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore after getting a pass off during second half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.