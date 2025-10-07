Sean McDermott updates Josh Allen's health status after Bills' QB 'took some shots'
Josh Allen gingerly rose to his feet after hitting the deck on a fourth-quarter scramble up the middle against the New England Patriots.
NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth highlighted the potential detriment of Allen's shoulder banging the ground, but it was the Buffalo Bills' quarterback's left knee that may have gotten the worst of it. The reigning NFL MVP seemed to pick up a slight limp following the three-yard gain down to the New England 22-yard line with a little more than 10:00 remaining in regulation.
Allen remained in the game for the duration, and he even rushed two more times on the drive before throwing a two-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman.
While Allen finished the game, one can't assume he came out completely unscathed. According to head coach Sean McDermott, however, the quarterback did not suffer any type of injury during the 23-20 loss on Sunday night.
"No, just sore overall," said McDermott on late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park. "As you saw, he took some shots there, and he plays extremely hard, but just sore overall at this point."
Allen rushed nine times for 53 yards and was sacked once. He's been a beacon of durability, having not missed a start since the second half of the 2018 campaign.
Although there's no proof it was related to the aforementioned play, Allen appeared to spew some unpleasantries toward Patriots' linebacker Anfernee Jennings during a subsequent Bills' possession. Jennings was one of two players who tackled Allen from behind on the scramble, and the linebacker partially landed on the field general's back.
