Buffalo Bills starting DT's status problematic for Week 17 vs. Eagles

It never ends.

Injuries along the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line have been a significant issue throughout the season, and they continue to be entering a Week 17 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) after the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Another starter banged up

DaQuan Jones has missed practice throughout the week leading up to the non-conference matchup, and his status for Sunday’s game could be in question. Jones missed time earlier this seasondue to a calf injury, and according to Sean McDermott, he suffered a setback to his ailment, which has forced him off the practice field.

“Coming out of that game a little bit,” said the Bills’ head coach, who spoke to reporters on Friday. “After the game, just still dealing with it. It’s either where it was or slightly worse maybe. So, we’re just trying to figure that piece out right now.”

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones takes a seat while the offensive line is on the field during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key contributor

Aside from two games missed earlier this season, Jones has been one of the mainstays for the Bills up front amid mass injury woes. Buffalo has lost four key trench defenders for the season, including a couple of edge defenders, which has forced Jones to play out of position at defensive end.

Despite being forced from his defensive tackle spot at times, Jones has performed reasonably well throughout the year. He is tied for third on the team in sacks (3) through the first 16 weeks of the season.

If Jones cannot play on Sunday, that would likely lead to an increase in playing time for Sanders, while Larry Ogunjobi, who was a healthy inactive last week, would also be in line for a role on defense. Fellow DT Jordan Phillips has already been declared out for the Week 17 game between the Bills and Eagles, his second straight absence due to an ankle injury.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for at least 120 yards in two of his last three games for a budding Philadelphia rushing attack that has come on strong in the second half of the year. The Bills are allowing the fourth-most yards rushing per game (144.3) in the league this season.

