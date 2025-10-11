Bills may dodge key Falcons' WR in Monday Night Football matchup
The Atlanta Falcons are in danger of being without one of their top offensive contributors when they take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 6 matchup on Monday night.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was held out of practice for the second straight day on Friday due to a hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day. Mooney is Atlanta’s No. 2 wide receiver behind top target Drake London, having recorded seven receptions for 79 yards receiving through four games this season.
While he may be off to a slow start this season, Mooney finished just shy of 1,000 yards receiving a year ago, completing the 2024 campaign with 64 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns. He has been on the field for 74% of Atlanta’s offensive snaps this season.
If Mooney cannot go on Monday, that would make matters a bit easier for the Buffalo secondary, which has struggled through the first five weeks of the year.
Cornerbacks Christian Benford and Tre’Davious White have both underperformed, while Taylor Rapp has battled through a turbulent start at the safety position. The lone bright spot for the Bills’ coverage group has been safety Cole Bishop, who has shown signs of progression in his second professional season.
Mooney is not one of the Falcons’ top three targets in terms of yards receiving this season, but based on his history, he is a player who is a threat to explode for a big game at any time. He recorded seven games of at least 80 yards receiving a year ago, and Buffalo must account for him if he is able to suit up this week.
With it being a Monday night game, official injury designatioons will be revealed on Saturday afternoon.
