Bills' Biggest Defensive Matchup Could Decide Monday Night Outcome vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills have a tall task awaiting them on Monday night - shutting down All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson.

Cam Lewis is no longer on the team, but memories of Jefferson's 10 receptions for 193 yards and a score back in 2022, highlighted by a ridiculous one-handed catch, still haunt this Bills vs Vikings matchup.

Now, almost exactly four years later, the teams will face off again, and an already struggling Buffalo defense is going to need a better plan in place to shut down the former Offensive Player of the Year.

The Carson Wentz Boost

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) walk off the field at halftime of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota starting Wentz over Kyler Murray is actually good news for Jefferson and bad news for Buffalo's secondary, as my Bills ON SI co-writer Randy Gurzi described earlier this week.

Over the last two seasons, Jefferson averages 37 more yards per game and 2.36 more yards per target under Wentz than Murray. His 30.4% target share with Wentz also tops the 23.3% share he's seen with Murray this year.

Jefferson's had a modest start to the season (by his standards), recording 28 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns in six games. Despite the statistical slump, the receiver is still winning at an above average level versus man coverage, and at an elite level versus zone coverage.

His new QB knows he needs to see more targets, saying in a press conference this week that he needs to "just get him the rock. He's as good as I've been around," he continued, "I'm confident he'll get his this week."

Christian Benford's Assignment

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) breaks up a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's CB1 hasn't had his best season to start 2026, but he's still playing at a reasonably high level.

Benford is around 80th percentile in separation allowed and about 55th percentile in on ball grade, both above average numbers for CBs that have played at least 85 snaps this season. He also ranks first in target separation per Player Profiler and fourth in blanket percentage per Fantasy Points Data Suite.

The cornerback is also sixth in shadow rate, highlighted by his matchups against Nico Collins and Brock Bowers specifically. Jim Leonhard has already kept Benford on an island against elite receivers before, so why not do it against Jefferson on Monday night?

The matchup between Jefferson with a Wentz boost and Benford ideally shadowing the All-Pro has the ability to determine the outcome of this Monday night matchup, making it imperative that Leonhard takes advantage of the top tier CB the Bills roster.

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