Three Bold Predictions for Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings in Week 9

This week will be a tough challenge for the Buffalo Bills who boast the No. 1 offense in the NFL and will take on the Minnesota Vikings, who boast the No. 1 defense.

Josh Allen recently discussed the matchup, saying the Bills want to be able to prove themselves against the best in the game. They have an opportunity to do exactly that during the Monday Night Football showdown in Week 9.

A win would not only improve Buffalo to 7-1 overall, but it would be a statement victory over one of the powerhouses in the NFC. Securing that win would be more likely if the following three bold predictions come true.

Davison Igbinosun records second interception in as many weeks

Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun runs the ball during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun has been developing quickly this season and is establishing himself as the Bills' best rookie this season. In Week 8, he recorded his first interception as he continued his stellar rookie campaign.

This week, he should have plenty of chances at recording the second interception of his career. While Carson Wentz has three touchdowns and no interceptions this season, he has been known to turn the ball over. In 2025, he had five interceptions in five starts. For that reason, this first bold prediction has Igbinosun recording a pick for the second consecutive week.

Bills rush for 200 yards, score three rushing touchdowns

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings. | USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota enters the game as an elite passing defense, holding opponents to just 1,084 yards through their first seven games. They're likely going to make life tough on Allen and the aerial attack, but they have a weakness. The Vikings are 17th in the league against the run, and are giving up 4.5 yards per attempt.

That's a good sign for the Bills, who are third in the league in rushing. In this bold prediction, the Bills use that to their advantage as Josh Allen and James Cook lead them to more than 200 yards on the ground while combining for three rushing touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson held in check by Christian Benford

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes a catch over Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford. | USA TODAY Sports

There's one matchup that will be crucial to this game, which is Christian Benford taking on Justin Jefferson. Carson Wentz made his plans clear, saying he intends to throw the ball to Jefferson often on Monday night, and the Bills need to counter by having Benford follow him around throughout the night.

Benford has been playing well in recent weeks. He slowed down Brock Bowers in Week 7 whenever he faced off with the tight end and followed that up by shutting down Zay Flowers in Week 8. In this final bold prediction, Benford rises to the challenge as he holds Jefferson in check. This isn't to say he will shut him down, because that's a nearly impossible task, but look for Benford to hold him to under 60 yards while keeping Jefferson out of the end zone.

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