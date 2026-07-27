What to Expect for Buffalo Bills' New Jersey Reveal on Monday

The Buffalo Bills will reveal their new uniforms at 9:30 a.m. EST on Monday, and after a mixed bag of additions to their wardrobe in 2025, the expectations are rather low this time after leaks surfaced in April.

There has been a lot of negative discourse on social media platforms such as Instagram and Reddit about the uniforms' look. When they are almost certainly confirmed after multiple reports, including a teaser from the Bills' social media pages with a nickel in focus, such discourse will be amplified.

"Genuinely some of the worst and least interesting jerseys I’ve ever seen," Reddit user Chlorophyllmatic said.

"If any of you wear one, I'm gonna make fun of you," Markbro89, another Reddit user, replied. "Might not be to your face, but I will be thinking it."

The uniform and helmet have many faceted layers to digest, so let's take a look into what the new fit offers the Bills and their fans.

Nickel city look

Buffalo earned the nickname "The Nickel City" because from 1913 to 1938, the reverse side of the Indian Head nickel contained an American Bison. The nickname was commonly used in the 1970s and this new uniform appears to honor that tradition.

The main thing that stands out on this uniform is the Bills logo on the top right side, something that is not on any other Bills jersey, and the "Go Bills" text engraved on the back of the collar, just like the Bills' Rivalries unfiorms.

The helmets, on the other hand, will be primarily blue and seem to be zoomed in on the Bills logo, with the red streaks along the sides making themselves known more prominently on the blue helmet than on the original white one, akin to the Houston Texans' Battle Red helmets.

Though this combination may look unappealing, there is one caveat that may have this uniform grab Bills fans' attention after a subpar showing initially.

Don't judge a book by its cover

For as badly as these new uniforms are judged, there may be redeeming qualities if fans look elsewhere for reference points on how to react to uniforms once they are put into action.

The Bills' Rivalries uniforms that debuted in Week 5 of last season against the New England Patriots were received well initially, especially surrounding the iced-out Buffalo logo. However, they were bashed online because the numbers were hard to see on the field.

The Bills certainly have not made that mistake again, with their uniforms sporting blue numbers to make identifying who's who easier.

If there is a lesson to be learned from all the discourse surrounding the Bills' rumored new uniforms, it's that they are not to be judged until they are seen on the field if they are true.