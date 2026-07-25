Buffalo Bills' Full 90-Man Roster Entering Training Camp (And Who's On Bubble)

The Buffalo Bills head into training camp with the maximum number of players on their 90-man roster.

When Buffalo begins practicing on July 29 at St. John Fisher University, there will actually be 91 players available with defensive lineman Travis Clayton qualifying for the International Pathway exemption.

The Bills must cut the roster down to 53 players by August 30 before building a 16-member practice squad.

Here's what the roster landscape looks like prior to camp.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen (17), Kyle Allen, Shane Buechele

While there will definitely be one Allen in the quarterbacks' room, there's likely to be a second. After Mitch Trubisky left for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills brought Kyle Allen back into the fold.

Kyle Allen, who was the Bills' QB2 in 2023, will compete against Shane Buechele for second-string duties. Buffalo will almost certainly keep only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, meaning the loser of the competition will ideally wind up as an emergency option on the practice squad.

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs

James Cook (4), Ray Davis (22), Ty Johnson (26), Frank Gore Jr. (20), Ian Wheeler (27)

One year after leading the league in rushing touchdowns, Cook established himself as the Bills' undisputed bell-cow running back by winning the 2025 NFL rushing title. He'll likely maintain a heavy workload this season, occasionally yielding to Ty Johnson on obvious passing downs.

Ray Davis, who carved out a role as an All-Pro kick returner, was not heavily involved on offense, but has proven to be a capable backup when needed. In keeping with past habits, Buffalo will presumably dedicate 53-man roster spots to Cook, Davis and Johnson along with one fullback. Frank Gore Jr. will have to show significant special teams value to avoid landing on the practice squad for the third year in a row.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullbacks

Jackson Acker (40), Ben VanSumeren (45)

Reggie Gilliam, who doubled as a special teams ace, left in free agency, meaning the Bills will have a new fullback for the first time in six years.

Undrafted rookie Jackson Acker, considering his track record at Wisconsin, seems to be the favorite, but former Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker Ben VanSumeren is in the mix, too.

Tight Ends

Dawson Knox (88), Dalton Kincaid (86), Jackson Hawes (85), Keleki Latu (83), Shane Zylstra (47)

The Bills kept three tight ends on their 53-man roster last season, and all three are back in the fold this year. With Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes as close to roster locks as can be, there isn't much room for upward movement to this position.

Keleki Latu, who saw minimal time as an undrafted rookie in 2025, and new addition Shane Zylstra appear to be longshots to earn a roster spot with the Bills likely using only three roster spots on the position. There is a chance they opt to carry a fourth tight end instead of a fullback depending upon how that position battle unfolds.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

Keon Coleman (0), Mecole Hardman (1), DJ Moore (2), Joshua Palmer (5), Khalil Shakir (10), Skyler Bell (13), Tyrell Shavers (14), Trent Sherfield (81), Mac Dalena (82), Ja'Mori Maclin (84), Jalen Virgil (87), Stephen Gosnell (89), Quentin Skinner, Max Tomczak

DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir are the undisputed top-two wide receivers on the depth chart with Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell as the top contenders for WR3 reps.

The Bills may dedicate as many as six roster spots to the position, especially if one of them goes to a heavy special teams contributor like Tyrell Shavers, who is returning from an ACL tear. Trent Sherfield and Jalen Virgil have both played in games for the Bills at some point in their careers, but are roster long shots nonetheless.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interior Offensive Line

Connor McGovern (66), O'Cyrus Torrence (64), Alec Anderson (70), Austin Corbett (63), Lloyd Cushenberry (53), Sedrick Van Pran-Granger (62), Ar'maj Reed-Adams (60), Nick Broeker (65), Bruno Fina (75), Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (76)

The Bills will likely keep no more than five of these players on their 53-man roster with center Connor McGovern and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence penciled in as returning starters. Alec Anderson, who can play all five positions and will presumably compete to start at left guard, also seems safe.

The final two spots could go to free-agent additions Austin Corbett and Lloyd Cushenberry, if they prove to be healthy. Corbett, a former starter for the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, is expected to compete against Anderson at left guard. Meanwhile, Cushenberry is a candidate to claim the backup center role, which would push former fifth-round draft pick Sedrick Van Pran-Granger off the roster.

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson and center Connor McGovern head out to the field after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen says a few words to the offensive line in the tunnel before they take the field to warm up before their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Tackles

Dion Dawkins (73), Spencer Brown (79), Tylan Grable (68), Jude Bowry (74), Chase Lundt (77)

Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown return as two of the better starting bookends in the NFL. With Ryan Van Demark having left in free agency, the Bills will need to identify a new primary backup/swing tackle.

Tylan Grable and fourth-round rookie Jude Bowry, who are both viewed as having tackle/guard flexibility, will have a chance to replace Van Demark. In fact, Grable actually dressed over Van Demark early in 2024 before suffering injury. Chase Lundt, a 2025 sixth-rounder, could find himself as odd man out.

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interior Defensive Line

Ed Oliver (91), Deone Walker (96), TJ Sanders (98), Phidarian Mathis (72), DeWayne Carter (90), Zane Durant (92), Zion Logue (93), Landon Jackson (94), Tommy Akingbesote (71), Kody Huisman (61), Travis Clayton (67)

There's likely room to keep than five of the these interior defensive lineman on the 90-man training camp roster. Ed Oliver, Deone Walker and TJ Sanders appear to be roster locks heading into the summer. That makes for a loaded competition behind them.

DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-round pick, is returning from a torn Achilles suffered during a Week 1 practice. Fifth-round rookie Zane Durant figures to be a factor while Zion Logue and Phidarian Mathis look to expand on the reserve roles they played in 2025. All the while, Landon Jackson, a 2025 third-rounder, is moving inside in response to the scheme change.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) reacts after a sack in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge Rushers/Outside Linebackers

Bradley Chubb (9), Greg Rousseau (15), Michael Danna (51), Michael Hoecht (55), Javon Solomon (56), Cade Denhoff (57), Andre Jones (75), TJ Parker (99)

It's safe to account for Bradley Chubb, Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht and second-round rookie TJ Parker as roster locks. That leaves one, maybe two, spots left for edge rushers.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Mike Danna has plenty of appeal as a rotational option while 2024 fifth-rounder Javon Solomon may benefit from the scheme change. Andre Jones and undrafted rookie Cade Denhoff are quintessential roster long shots.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebackers

Terrel Bernard (8), Dorian Williams (42), Joe Andreessen (44), Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52), Jimmy Ciarlo (35), Keonta Jenkins (49), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (50), Theron Gaines (54)

Two-time captain Terrel Bernard and 2023 third-rounder Dorian Williams appear locked into roster spots as returnees with starting experience. One would think that fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr is also safe come cutdown day.

Local product Joe Andreessen presumably has the inside track to the fourth inside linebacker spot, but the former tryout player will have to fend off plenty of competition in order to make the team for the third year in a row.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties

Damar Hamlin (3), CJ Gardner-Johnson (22), Cole Bishop (24), Geno Stone (25), Sam Franklin (28), Jalon Kilgore (29), Wande Owens (30)

Cole Bishop, a 2024 second-round pick, returns as the unit's key piece. Super Bowl champion Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the favorite to join Bishop in the starting lineup, but he'll have to hold off two veterans with starting experience.

Damar Hamlin and Geno Stone could be battling for one roster spot while fifth-round rookie appears safe due to his draft status. Wande Owens is more of a practice squad candidate than potential starter. Sam Franklin is listed as a safety, but is primarily a special teamer.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) can only watch as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) intercepts the ball on the last play of the game in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

Christian Benford (47), Davison Igbinosun (21), Dee Alford (23), Maxwell Hairston (31), Toriano Pride (32), Te'Cory Couch (33), Jordan Dunbar (36), Jordan Hancock (37), Kani Walker (41)

Christian Benford, second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, free-agent addition Dee Alford and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston are four roster shoo-ins. Alford projects as the primary slot cornerback while the other three are expected to play on the boundary.

Presuming the Bills keep a fifth cornerback, with versatility, on the roster, there will be five candidates fighting for one spot.

Jun 9, 2026; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kicker

Tyler Bass (16)

After missing the entire 2025 campaign, Bass is currently the lone kicker on the entire roster. If he struggles early, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bills add competition.

Punters

Mitch Wishnowsky (19), Tommy Doman (39)

Incumbent Mitch Wishnowsky will have to beat out seventh-round rookie Tommy Doman to keep his job.

Longsnapper

Reid Ferguson (69)

The longest tenured Bills' player is back for Year 10

Bills Matt Prater gets hugged by Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson after the game. Prater’s field goal put the Bills ahead 41-40 to win their game against he Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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