Bills' New Uniform Announcement Becomes Giant Gray Area, Pun Intended

A new era of Buffalo Bills football will continue with a new uniform.

Pete Guelli, the organization's CEO, appeared on WGR 550's The Jeremy and Joe Show on Friday, and he confirmed that the Bills will add a new piece to their wardrobe for the inaugural season at the new Highmark Stadium. Rumors say it will be released on July 27, the day before veterans report to training camp at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, New York.

Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net reported on July 3 that Buffalo's new uniform will be gray, referencing Buffalo's nickname, the Nickel City. It is a look that was leaked in April by the same Instagram account that reported the Tennessee Titans' new uniforms in February before their March release. The account has gone private since, but if their credibility is to be doubted, that would be foolish.

Previous insight done by FanDuel TikTok specialist Zach Cohen suggests that the new uniform will come with a blue helmet. Such a combination brings many talking points into the fray.

Guelli's comments marked the second exciting piece of news coming out of the Bills' organiztion this week. We wrote about the team's new radio agreement that will deliver games through 23 affiliates, including ESPN 1050 AM (former home of the New York Jets) in the New York City market.

New wardrobe part 2

The new Bills helmet rumors got me thinking again about some of the best NFL helmets & what they have in common: no primary logos



So if Buffalo actually follows thru with this helmet design… I don’t think I’d hate it



Concept here via @SBusny 👇 https://t.co/u25zKOE59B pic.twitter.com/yABb0vpPS9 — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) June 17, 2026

The Bills introduced their "Cold Front" uniform to Bills Mafia in Week 5 last season against the New England Patriots, marking the first time they altered their wardrobe since 2015. Though they were received well initially, it was hard for fans, players and media alike to tell who was who on the team when they appeared on the field, and they'll have to go through it again in one game in 2026.

Buffalo also returned their red helmets worn in their Super Bowl years in the 1990s for the last game at the old Highmark Stadium in Week 18 of the 2025 season against the New York Jets. Speaking of helmets, the Bills could theoretically keep these helmets to go with the white- and blue-shelled helmets if the rumors are true.

The NFL allows teams to have three alternate uniforms and wear them up to four times per season, so their wardrobe would likely consist of the Rivalries uniforms, the red "Color Rush" uniforms and this gray one, which would replace the 1960s throwbacks the Bills brought back for two games last season.

Gray jerseys may be quite the change from the Bills' norm of blue, red and white, but they can look to other teams' histories for an idea of how to wear them.

History of NFL's gray uniforms

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff talks to teammates at the line of scrimmage before a play against Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to gray uniforms, three teams come to mind that adopted the color in one way or another beginning in the 2010s. The first one is the Seattle Seahawks, who wore their "Wolf Grey" uniforms in 16 road games from 2012 to 2022 as part of the first set of new Nike jerseys, beginning with a matchup in Toronto against the Bills.

Next are the Detroit Lions, who wore dark steel gray jerseys 12 times from 2017 to 2023, with 10 of them coming at home and twice on the road. They introduced a Honolulu blue helmet to go with them in 2023, which could be similar to the Bills' arrangement if the rumors are true.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most contemporary example, having debuted pewter uniforms in 2020. They have appeared thrice at home and thrice on the road, and after being absent in 2024 and 2025, they are set to return as a road alternate in 2026, according to The Pewter Report.

With such a variety of these teams wearing gray uniforms at home and on the road, the question remains when will the Bills wear them if they are true.

Possible opponents

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch against the Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at Buffalo's uniform history, patterns can be identified, which would help identify when Buffalo would wear these new gray uniforms if the reporting is true.

Since 2017, the Bills have worn their Color Rush uniforms in their second-to-last regular-season home game seven out of nine times, including last season in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. If that trend continued in 2026, they would wear red in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

The Bills will wear their Cold Front uniforms against either the Patriots, Dolphins or Jets, so one of those teams will get the cross.

The possibilities are endless for the Bills. They could wear their nickel jerseys at home against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs or one of their divisional foes, or on the road against the Green Bay Packers or Denver Broncos, to name a couple. However, time will tell if the gray uniform is true and when Buffalo will wear it.

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