Why James Cook's Absence From Bills OTAs Doesn't Concern Joe Brady

Despite James Cook’s absence from OTAs, Joe Brady isn’t worried about the Buffalo Bills’ star running back.

The reason being that Cook has been in this situation before, a season ago when he held out of training camp before signing a four-year, $46 million deal on Aug. 13, 2025 and going on to win the NFL rushing title. For Brady, that was enough to prove Cook will be ready when his number is called when the Bills take on the Texans in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

“You remember how he was when he showed up last offseason,” said Brady from mandatory minicamp. “He works. We’re in touch with everything [he does during the offseason]. I’m always gonna want guys here, but it’s voluntary. It’s part of it.”

While Cook was away from the team to begin the Bills’ offseason workout program, he joined his squad leading into minicamp, which started on Tuesday and will run through June 11.

“It was really good to be around him yesterday and excited for him to get out there,” added Brady. “I know he’s excited to get with the guys again.”

Cook is coming off a monstrous season

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss (52) and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (96) during the fourth quarter. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not only did Cook prove he was not impacted by his offseason absence last season, he turned in the best year of his career. Cook finished the 2025 campaign with a career-high and league-best 1,621 rushing yards to go with 12 touchdowns, the second straight campaign in which he recorded double-digit rushing scores. That wasn’t always a guarantee for him, as he began his career with just four total rushing touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons.

One thing Brady expects to be a certainty for his running back moving forward is the consistent production we saw from Cook a year ago, when he earned a Pro Football Focus overall offense grade of 83.1, the best mark of his career.

Bills have perfect attendance on Day 1 of minicamp

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) leaves the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Along with Cook, every other Bills player was in attendance for Tuesday’s minicamp, including those dealing with injury, such as linebacker Dorian Williams. Brady could not confirm the nature of Williams’ injury, when it occurred, nor the timeline for his return.

Pass rusher Michael Hoecht is also continuing to rehab his Achilles injury, but Bills general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane delivered positive news regarding his return over the weekend. According to Beane, Hoecht will be “ready to go at camp,” which is great news for the Bills’ new-look group of edge defenders.

That comment from Beane already proved true on Tuesday, when ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported that Hoecht participated during individual drills at the team’s mandatory minicamp. Bad news for Williams, however, as he was seen on crutches, according to Getzenberg.