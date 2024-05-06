WATCH: Tom Brady takes humorous shot at Bills Mafia during Netflix Roast
His prowess on the football field has been matched by few in NFL history. His joke-writing ability (or eye for ghostwriters), however, could use a bit of work.
Netflix streamed The Greatest Roast of All Time on Sunday evening, a several-hour comedic pile-on of three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady. The former Michigan man needs no introduction—he’s arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, his 20-year stint at the helm of the New England Patriots resulting in a dynasty the likes of which the league may never see again. The Patriots appeared in nine Super Bowls throughout Brady’s tenure with the team, winning six of them as Brady earned four Super Bowl MVP nods.
Though wins are very much not a quarterback stat, Brady’s career record of 286-97 is impressive…depending on who you ask. You may be hard-pressed to find anybody too moved by the statistic in Western New York, as over 30 of Brady’s near-300 career wins came against the same team: the Buffalo Bills.
Brady simply dominated the Bills throughout his career, his 33-3 record against the team serving as a tangible marker of the intangible turmoil, heartache, and frustration he put Buffalo fans through throughout his two decades with the Patriots. It was largely the Bills’ own organizational ineptitude that kept the team in purgatory—and out of the playoffs—throughout the first 17 years of the century, but Brady and New England serving as an ever-present hurdle in the division certainly didn’t help matters.
Brady was public enemy No. 1 in Western New York throughout his time with the Patriots, and the disdain, though not necessarily fully reciprocated, was partially shared. The quarterback even took a playful shot at the team and its fans during his Netflix roast, making note of the team’s championship shortcomings.
“I’m trying to buy a piece of the Raiders, [because] I’m tired of owning just the Colts and the Bills,” Brady said. “Buffalo fans call themselves the ‘Bills Mafia.’ How are you the f****** mafia? At least the mafia has a ring you can kiss.”
To prevent potential embarrassment, we’ll let sleeping dogs lie—Brady won seven Super Bowls throughout his career, so if ever there were a person qualified to joke about a team’s lack of championship success, it’s him. All of his Super Bowl victories, of course, were without any sort of controversy, and not a single one was unscrupulous in any way.
This also isn’t the first time that Brady has taken a shot at Buffalo. While doing press for Super Bowl XLVI, the future Hall of Famer took a strange (and largely unprompted) jab at Western New York hotels, stating that “they’re not the nicest places in the world.”
Someone apparently hasn’t stayed at the world-renowned Motel 6 by the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. There’s even a Cracker Barrel next door.
Jokes aside, Buffalo does appear to be on the road to its first Super Bowl championship; it’s appeared in the postseason in each of the past six seasons, with most pundits agreeing that it’s only a matter of time before otherworldly quarterback Josh Allen is able to get his team over the hump and deliver a Super Bowl to Western New York. If and when Allen is able to do so, perhaps Brady will be there to kiss his ring.