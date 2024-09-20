Defensive end salivating to make Bills' debut against former team
The past couple of weeks weren't fun for Dawuane Smoot, who missed the Buffalo Bills' first two games due to a toe injury.
"It sucks. It sucks not being out there with your guys," said Smoot on Wednesday in Orchard Park.
The good news is that the versatile defensive lineman, who signed as a free agent this past offseason, is on track to make his Bills' debut on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
As fate would have it, Buffalo will host Smoot's original NFL team in what will be his first appearance in a new uniform. The 29-year-old Smoot spent his first seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted the Illinois product at No. 68 overall in 2017.
"It's my first game back as well, too, after my toe injury. It's really exciting, especially being against my old team. I been with them for about seven years, so it's one of those weeks for sure," said Smoot, sounding like a player who is ready to suit up for Buffalo.
The Bills officially listed Smoot as a limited participant when the first injury report was released on Thursday.
"Just take it one day at a time and see how the week goes," said head coach Sean McDermott on Smoot's potential availability for Monday night.
When asked a follow-up question on if he's definitely playing in the September 23 primetime affair, Smoot did not backpedal.
"That's what it looks like," said the man who made 99 career appearances as a Jaguar.
Prior to a rough 2023 campaign coming off an Achilles tear, Smoot accounted for four consecutive seasons of 5+ sacks. He can rush the passer from multiple spots up front.
