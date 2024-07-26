Overlooked free-agent addition brings 'old school edge' to Bills' defense
There's a reason why the Buffalo Bills have not used their remaining salary cap space to add a veteran defensive end, and his name is Dawuane Smoot.
After spending his first seven NFL seasons as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive line rotation, Smoot signed a one-year contract with the Bills during the first week of May. The 2017 third-round draft pick, who has 99 regular season appearances under his belt, has made an immediate impression on Buffalo's first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Babich.
"He’s been incredible, he’s a true professional. Met him and his wife, his wife had come after he signed, they are absolutely a great family," said Babich prior to Practice No. 3 in Pittsford. "Great person, absolute professional, cares about the guys around him, he’s a great teammate. I’m excited to see what he can bring for us."
Smoot enjoyed four consecutive seasons of at least 5.0 sacks as a rotational player from 2019 through 2022, when he suffered a late-season Achilles tear against the New York Jets. Although Smoot returned to the field in 2023, playing 12 games, he reportedly never regained his pre-injury form.
Since Jacksonville left him walk, Smoot has something to prove in Buffalo and is doing it with a noticeable "edge."
“He’s been awesome. Dawuane Smoot brings an edge to the game of football, for lack of a better term, he’s got that old-school edge. I’m excited to see Dawuane when we get the pads on," said Babich.
Although clearly in the plans for the season ahead, Smoot must establish himself during his first Bills training camp.
"He’s got work to do, too, just like everybody else does. Dawuane has been a great addition to us," said Babich.
Smoot will presumably compete for reps behind Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa and Von Miller.
