The Brandon Aiyuk saga in San Francisco is coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the 49ers are releasing the 28-year-old wide receiver on Monday after a volatile six-plus-year tenure.

Aiyuk was selected by San Francisco in the first round (pick No. 25) in the 2020 draft and quickly rose to prominence, posting two consecutive 1,000-plus-yard seasons in ’22 and ’23 before signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension heading into the ’24 campaign.

Seven games into his new deal, however, Aiyuk tore both the ACL and MCL in his right knee before undergoing surgery and missing the remainder of the 2024 season. He’s yet to play a down of football since and spent the majority of the past two years on the PUP and the reserve/left squad lists after failing to show up to meetings and other team activities. As a result, the 49ers voided the guaranteed money from his mega-deal due to his lack of participation.

Aiyuk, flanked by super-agent Drew Rosenhaus, finally reported to San Francisco’s facility on Nov. 6 , looking for a resolution and was reinstated by the NFL three days later. The league then granted the 49ers a roster exemption, which expired Monday, and Aiyuk has now been released.

It’s been a tumultuous past several years for the 2023 second-team All-Pro, to say the least, and his messy exit from San Francisco may make him radioactive on the free-agent market—once he clears waivers.

As a result, there’s only one landing spot that makes sense for Aiyuk—if he wants to revive his NFL career.

The Commanders may be Brandon Aiyuk’s last chance in the NFL

Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk played together at Arizona State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alongside Schefter’s reporting on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said an eventual spot on the Commanders’ practice squad is viewed as his most likely option.

“He is now going to be a free agent, [and] all eyes now shift to the Washington Commanders’ practice squad,” Rapoport said on ESPN’s The Aftermath . “That, my understanding, is the most likely destination for a couple reasons. One, for the Washington Commanders, really no risk. Put him on the practice squad, see what he’s got. If he plays this year, great. If he doesn’t, you have a free look for next year. He also has a friendship with Jayden Daniels, the quarterback, going back … to Arizona State. He also has a house in the area, somehow, which is a real thing.”

So there you have it. Well, sort of.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the Commanders ultimately pull the trigger on Aiyuk. For starters, Washington general manager Adam Peters was asked earlier this year if a player’s social media habits—which, in Aiyuk’s case, have made various headlines over the past year-plus—factor into whether the team will sign him, to which he said the following:

“We look at everything. … We want to make sure it’s the right player to be in our locker room and our bloodstream and in our culture and, you know, we often … we look at that stuff. I mean, it’s not always the first thing we look at. Obviously, you’re looking at the tape, and you talk to the teams that the players have been on, and how they were in the locker room, the players have played with them, and so on to make those decisions. But, you know, that’s not usually a huge part of it. Usually.”

Social media habits actually put Aiyuk and Daniels’s relationship on ice a bit earlier this year after the wide receiver called out his former quarterback in a video and told him to “ stop running behind [his] momma .”

The two have since reconciled, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who noted that their relationship was strained when Aiyuk criticized Daniels and his mother, Regina Jackson.

“After talking things out,” Fowler wrote last week . “Daniels was receptive and understanding of Aiyuk. … It is unclear whether the recent conversation will have any bearing over Aiyuk potentially joining Daniels and the Commanders.”

Burying the hatchet could be all the Commanders need to move forward with signing Aiyuk. After all, they’re still in the hunt in the NFC East race and, with Terry McLaurin out for the season, are thin at wide receiver heading into the stretch run of the year.

If Washington passes on Aiyuk, it’s hard to envision another team taking a chance on him, given the way things unfolded in San Francisco. The Commanders could very well be his best, and only, way back to the NFL.