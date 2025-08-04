Brian Schottenheimer Outlines Expectations for Micah Parsons Amid Trade Drama
The Cowboys' Micah Parsons situation went from bad to worse over the weekend, when the standout linebacker publicly requested a trade after his already drawn-out contract extension talks fell apart.
In a Friday statement posted on social media, Parsons made clear that while he "did everything I could" to show he wanted to be on the team, "I no longer want to be here."
You can't really blame him for reacting that way; Parsons has handled the situation with more grace than would be expected from a player in his situation, even as team owner Jerry Jones repeatedly runs his mouth. Indeed, the defensive end has shown up for training camp anyway and even made an appearance on the sidelines on Monday, days after his trade request.
But perhaps that had something to do with the influence of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said he expects Micah to remain in Dallas for the start of the season.
"We're still planning on moving Micah around and putting him in all the spots that we see him and using our fronts the way we want to see it," the HC told reporters on Monday, asked if the trade request alters his game plans. "We go about our business every day, we live in the moment, we focus in the moment. And like I said, I talked to you guys the other day, not gonna get a lot into it, but I expect Micah to be here."
So, although that reply is a little vague, it would seem Schottenheimer is planning for Parsons to remain with the team, even with the request looming over them all.