Finding Broncos: 5 Plausible Targets at No. 96 in Draft
The George Paton-led Denver Broncos have done an excellent job filling their significant roster needs during the offseason. It's ideal to go into the draft without substantial needs and have the option to work the board.
By the time they come on the clock with the 96th overall pick, the Broncos could go multiple different directions if they don't use it in a trade-up. Trying to predict which players will be there with the 96th overall pick is a crapshoot.
Teams can vary when it comes to draft evaluations, and all it takes is one team to love a player and take him earlier than the media, analysts, and league rivals expected. Based on how the prospects are valued by analysts and my evaluation of them, I identified five players to be the Broncos' possible pick at 96 overall.
Let's dive in.
James Cook | RB | Georgia
Cook has value as a rusher and as a pass-catcher. He effectively works out of the backfield and can even motion out and effectively line up as a receiver. However, the best usage is to be the No. 2 back behind a stronger No. 1.
Javonte Williams has the size and power to wear down defenses and keep them honest about changing the game. Cook has the traits to be an effective backup behind him, though bulking up about 5-10 pounds would be ideal for the NFL. With the offense Denver is turning to schematically, Cook would be a good fit.
Projections have Cook as a late third to early fourth-round pick. With Denver sitting at 96 overall, it could look at Cook with Paton's connections. While with the Minnesota Vikings, Paton was part of the front office that drafted James' older brother, Dalvin Cook. The Broncosy also brought James Cook in for a top-30 visit.
Key Stats (Per Pro Football Focus):
- Has 304 offensive touches in college.
- Forced 51 missed tackles in college.
- Fumbled three times in college.
- 83.4 receiving grade in 2021.
- 83.2 rushing grade in 2021.
You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Cook here.
DeAngelo Malone | Edge | Western Kentucky
Malone has plenty of production as a pass rusher, but he will be a liability against the run without significant improvements. It isn't that Malone doesn't try against the run, he does, but he is so outmatched with power that he struggles to hold the edge or contain it. His power issues also show up as a pass rusher when stronger tackles can latch on.
It would be ideal to get Malone at a set weight and controlling it, as his weight fluctuated between 200-240 pounds in college, and 240 is already on the lighter side for an NFL edge. He could do with adding some extra bulk with time spent in the weight room, but he doesn't have much room left on his frame. Additionally, you don't want to lose the burst and closing speed he has by bulking him up too much.
The Broncos still need more help getting after the quarterback, but Malone's issues against the run could be a deal-breaker. His value seems to fall in the late third to the early fourth round, and Denver sits with three picks in that range. He would make sense for the Broncos with the 96th overall pick as a pass rush specialist if they love him and want to secure him instead of waiting until the early fourth round with them sitting at 115 and 116 overall.
Key Stats (Per PFF):
- Played 3,283 snaps on defense in college.
- 180 career pressures with 37 sacks in college.
- Has 182 career stops in college.
- 75.3 run defense grade in 2021.
- 78.8 pass-rush grade in 2021.
You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Malone here.
Zyon McCollum | CB | Sam Houston State
McCollum is an intriguing small-school cornerback that didn't face off against NFL talent consistently. However, he dominated the competition he faced, which is what you want to see from small-school prospects. With an invitation to the Senior Bowl, he had a chance to stand out and did alright. His Combine performance is what got attention turned his way.
It was an impressive showing athletically, but McCollum also did a good job with the positional drills. You can see the solid technique in most phases when you turn on his tape and good change of direction skills. McCollum can work in any coverage scheme but is best suited for playing in a zone-heavy defense.
With Denver still looking for defensive back talent and having the personnel not to rush a corner out there, McCollum would be a great fit. Denver would be able to work on his development for the year, then look at him to replace Ronald Darby after the season potentially. As a late fourth-round value, Denver could look his way with the 96th overall pick.
Key Stats (Per Pro FFF):
- Played 1,507 snaps in college and 1,347 in the last two years.
- Has 13 interceptions and 54 passes defended to seven touchdowns allowed in college.
- Allowed 65.4 NFL Passer rating when targeted in 2021.
- 79.1 coverage grade in 2021.
- 82.5 run defense grade in 2021.
You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on McCollum here.
Joshua Williams | CB | Fayetteville State
Williams is the second small-school cornerback, but he had an impressive Senior Bowl and solid Combine showing. During the drills at the Combine, he showed some technical issues that need to be cleaned up. However, he has outstanding size and length with the traits to work in any coverage scheme.
When watching Williams, he has good ball skills and showed it at the Senior Bowl. He is such an enticing prospect because of the physical traits that he brings to the table. The best case for Williams is having a year with a small role on defense for a season or two before competing for a starting job.
Denver can afford the time needed with Williams to develop with Patrick Surtain II and Darby. After the season is over, Denver could move on from Darby or keep him if Williams isn't quite ready. With a late third-round value, Williams could be right there with the 96th overall pick.
Key Stats (Per PFF):
- Relative Athletic Score of 9.44.
- 97th percentile with his height.
- 91st percentile with his arm length.
- Had a 1.5-second 10-yard split.
- Had five interceptions and 26 passes broken up in college.
You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Williams here.
Nick Cross | S | Maryland
Cross is a physical and aggressive safety that can handle tight ends and running backs in coverage. There is also good versatility for playing as a two-high safety or dropping into the box. However, teams will need to clean up his tackling technique.
With how aggressive Cross can be in coverage, there is a lot of risk with his play. He has good production with his ball skills but also allowed multiple touchdowns because of being over-aggressive. Overall, finding more balance in his game would go a long way to improving his game.
Denver can still use more depth at the safety position even with Kareem Jackson back. Cross would be added to the competition for the starting job next to Justin Simmons while providing special teams ability. Cross' draft stock is with an early-to-mid third-round grade, but with the value of safeties being low, the lack of positional value could see him fall to 96 overall.
Key Stats (Per Pro FFF):
- Played 1,584 snaps on defense in college.
- Six interceptions and nine passes broken up in college.
- Played more than 250 snaps in the box and as a deep safety in 2021.
- 59.9 coverage grade in 2021.
- 75.7 run defense grade in 2021.
You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Cross here.
