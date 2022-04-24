Malone has plenty of production as a pass rusher, but he will be a liability against the run without significant improvements. It isn't that Malone doesn't try against the run, he does, but he is so outmatched with power that he struggles to hold the edge or contain it. His power issues also show up as a pass rusher when stronger tackles can latch on.

It would be ideal to get Malone at a set weight and controlling it, as his weight fluctuated between 200-240 pounds in college, and 240 is already on the lighter side for an NFL edge. He could do with adding some extra bulk with time spent in the weight room, but he doesn't have much room left on his frame. Additionally, you don't want to lose the burst and closing speed he has by bulking him up too much.

The Broncos still need more help getting after the quarterback, but Malone's issues against the run could be a deal-breaker. His value seems to fall in the late third to the early fourth round, and Denver sits with three picks in that range. He would make sense for the Broncos with the 96th overall pick as a pass rush specialist if they love him and want to secure him instead of waiting until the early fourth round with them sitting at 115 and 116 overall.

Key Stats (Per PFF):

Played 3,283 snaps on defense in college.

180 career pressures with 37 sacks in college.

Has 182 career stops in college.

75.3 run defense grade in 2021.

78.8 pass-rush grade in 2021.

You can read our full Finding Broncos scouting report on Malone here.