Key Broncos in Search of Historical Milestones vs. Falcons
The Denver Broncos sit at 5-5, and if the playoffs were to start this weekend, they'd hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC. That makes Denver a Wildcard team, currently, but the only way to control the outcome of that staying true when the dust settles on the season, this team has to snap its two-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, the 6-4 Atlanta Falcons are coming off a loss of their own, and are looking to bank a nice cushion win before hitting their Week 12 bye. The Broncos stand in the way of that at Empower Field at Mile High.
Defeating Atlanta is the prime objective, but there are several individual Broncos on the brink of some unique milestones and statistical marks in Week 11. As you enjoy Sunday's action, here are a few records and milestones to watch for, including one collective mark the Broncos are shooting for.
4-0 Against the NFC South
The Broncos need a win on Sunday to sweep a division in a season for the first time
since 2015. The Broncos are currently 3-0 against the NFC South. A Falcons win would mean an NFC South sweep for the first time in team history
Bo Nix Aiming for 200 & Two
Nix needs 200 passing yards and multiple passing scores to join Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning (1998) as the only rookie quarterbacks to record those numbers in four consecutive home games. Another statistical mark that serves as a harbinger of Nix's franchise capabilities.
The Falcons' passing defense is highly susceptible, and will be missing three starters in the secondary, so this is a mark Nix will have every opportunity to surpass.
Zach Allen Searching for TFLs
Allen needs three tackles for loss to tie defensive end Elvis Dumervil for the most tackles for a loss by a Broncos defensive lineman in a single season. Allen has been a revelation this season, playing a huge percentage of snaps and providing All-Pro-caliber production.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nik Bonitto Prowling for Three Sacks
Bonitto needs three sacks to tie defensive end Shane Dronett for the 10th-most sacks by a Bronco in his first three seasons. Bonitto has come into his own as a bonafide starter this season, and has helped give the Broncos a consistent pass rush off the edge that doesn't purely rely on speed.
Jonathon Cooper Looking for Halfsies
Cooper needs a half-sack to become the first seventh-round NFL draft pick since 2010 to reach 20 quarterback takedowns in his first four seasons. The Broncos just rewarded Cooper with a lucrative multi-year extension for a reason.
Patrick Surtain II Gunning for Pass Breakups
Surtain needs four passes defensed to tie cornerback Chris Harris Jr. for the second-most passes defensed by a Bronco in his first four seasons. Surtain has already achieved much for the Broncos and in his fourth year, is a viable candidate for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award.
No Bronco has ever won that particular accolade, and cornerbacks rarely qualify for it. Surtain will need to increase his ball production — deflections and interceptions — to hedge for the DPoY.
Courtland Sutton Pushing for the End Zone
Sutton needs one touchdown catch to tie wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for the 12th-most receiving scores in team history. Sanders mentored Sutton early in his career — though the two also infamously butted heads.
It seems like a virtual guarantee that Sutton will surpass his former sensei in touchdown catches with seven games left in the season.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!