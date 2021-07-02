Sports Illustrated home
Broncos Announce 2021 Training Camp Dates & Fan Attendance Info

Here's what Broncos fans need to know about training camp this year.
Like the Rolling Stones once sang it, you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone. The pandemic erased what had become a fun tradition for Denver Broncos fans to attend training camp each summer and interact with players. 

That was then; this is now. The absence of that training camp experience last year has only served to further whet the appetite of fans within Broncos Country. 

As the month turned over into July, the Broncos announced on Thursday the team's full training camp slate. And yes, fans can attend this year — with two caveats. One, fans must agree to what the team calls the 'Fan Health Promise' via a digital signature before entering UCHealth Training Center.

Caveat two: there will be no player interactions, no photo ops or autograph signings. But starting July 28, fans will get to watch training camp unfold and see how this year's version of the Broncos is shaping up. 

Fans will get four straight days of training camp (July 28-31) before the Broncos take a day off. From there, the Broncos will hold practices August 2-4 before taking a day off, followed by two more on the 6th and 7th. 

After that, the Broncos hit the road to hold their joint practice sessions with the Minnesota Vikings before duking it out in the first preseason game since 2019. From there, the Broncos return home to hold four more training camp practices August 16-19 leading up to another road trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks in preseason Game 2. 

The final preseason game will be played in Denver on August 28 vs. the L.A. Rams. That game could be this year's 'dress rehearsal' in which the Broncos' coaches make the final determination on which quarterback will lead this team into the regular-season opener a couple of weeks later at the New York Giants. 

The return of Broncos football is just around the corner. 

