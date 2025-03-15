Broncos Have Plenty of Big-Name WRs Available in Free Agency
While the Denver Broncos have a young wide receiver corps, they could use another veteran in the mix. That's especially true as Courtland Sutton is seeking a new deal entering a contract year.
There were mixed reports about the Broncos' interest in Cooper Kupp, but either way, the three-year, $45-million contract he got from the Seattle Seahawks was too rich for Denver's blood. However, the Broncos could still look elsewhere.
Of NFL.com’s top 101 free agents, the highest-valued player left is a wide receiver: Amari Cooper. Ranked as the 11th free agent entering this offseason by NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal, Cooper has struggled to stay healthy, but the Broncos have shrugged off injury concerns with three of their four outside free-agent signings. With what he brings to the table, Cooper would be a solid addition.
Stefon Diggs is the next-best available receiver, but he's coming off a torn ACL. He may not be a great option for Denver for multiple reasons, not the least of which is he's outspoken when he doesn’t get enough targets.
Elijah Moore is a young slot receiver at 25 years old, and his stats are solid. When you turn on his tape, he does a great job getting consistently open, even when the quarterback doesn't see him in coverage.
Another veteran option is Keenan Allen, who's on his last legs in the NFL. Although his drops and effort were questioned a lot last season in Chicago, he is a route runner who gets open. Despite Caleb Williams's pedigree as a prospect, watching the Bears last season, you could see how a wide receiver may get frustrated.
Those are the remaining receivers from the top 101 free agents, but plenty of other viable veterans, who would probably be cheaper, could help the Broncos.
Tyler Lockett is a street free agent after being released by Seattle, so he won’t count in the compensatory pick formula. However, how much does he have left in the tank? Most likely, he could be had for less due to offsets in his contract.
David Moore spent the season in Carolina as a solid rotational receiver. He could come in and compete with the young receivers for a spot on the roster. Competition can drive improvement.
Tyler Boyd had some big years with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he couldn’t find a home in the Tennessee Titans' mess of an offense last season. He's nearing the end of his career and could be ring hunting, but at 30 years old, he could land a one-year prove-it deal to try and get another decent contract at 31.
Brandin Cooks has experience with Sean Payton, Diontae Johnson could add another type of weapon to the unit for Bo Nix, Robert Woods is a route runner and solid blocker, and Chris Conley is another solid blocker. The list of options for the Broncos goes on and on. If they want a veteran receiver, the possibilities are bountiful.
The question is, how much do the Broncos want to add another receiver? Payton has gone on record with the confidence he and the team have in Denver's receiving corps.
Still, it would be wise to add another, even as a camp body. A veteran addition could also help drive the development of Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and even Marvin Mims Jr.
