The Denver Broncos are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in what'll be just the second AFC West game of the season for the home team. While the last divisional match ended in disappointment as the Broncos coughed up a win to the suddenly-interim-head-coach Rich Bisaccia and the Las Vegas Raiders, there are still five such games left on the schedule.

The Chargers sit at 6-4 with the Broncos at 5-5 — now dead last in the AFC West after the Raiders climbed to 6-5 on Thanksgiving Day and the Kansas City Chiefs sit at 7-4. It's now or never for the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Denver will need as many of its horses as possible. There's a chance the Broncos will have rush linebacker Bradley Chubb back after the team opted to officially activate him on Saturday.

Chubb's availability will be decided pending his pre-game warm-ups. If he plays, he'll be on a pitch count of sorts. Here's the final injury report for Week 12.

Broncos

Safety Kareem Jackson is doubtful with a neck injury, as is right tackle Bobby Massie. That's two starters likely down. Throw in left tackle Garett Bolles, who found himself on the reserve-COVID-19 list this week, and it equals three.

In Jackson's place would be rookie Caden Sterns, who's played well this season when his number has been called. Replacing Massie would be Cam Fleming once again while Calvin Anderson will start at left tackle.

Another starter to monitor is defensive line leader Shelby Harris after he missed practice on Friday with an ankle. Fortunately, starting inside linebacker Baron Browning appears to have recovered from the injury suffered in Week 10 vs. Philadelphia as he was a full participant in the last two days of practice.

Chargers

Ruled out are defensive backs Alohi Gilman and Asante Samuel, Jr. Former Broncos safety Trey Marshall is questionable with an ankle/hip situation. Otherwise, L.A. is at relative full strength.

The Broncos will get their best shot.

