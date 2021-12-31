The Denver Broncos played themselves out of viable postseason contention. This team has a slim chance but the odds are about as good as that of a snowball in Hades.

However, the Broncos have the opportunity to finish the 2021 season on a good note by sweeping the Los Angeles Chargers. And, maybe, just maybe, finally snapping the team's ignominious 12-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.

First up, though, it's Drew Lock vs. Justin Herbert — part III. The Lock-Herbert head-to-head is 1-1 all-time but the Broncos' QB owns a 2-1 career record vs. the Chargers as he defeated the Philip Rivers-led squad in his first NFL start back in 2019.

Will Herbert get the best of Lock this time? Or does Lock move to 3-1 all-time vs. the Chargers?

Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff projects this matchup shaking out.

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH) 11-4: Lock will be under center again this week as he aims to build on his respectable performance in Vegas. Look for the Broncos' running game and receiving corps to bounce back as they attempt to redeem themselves after a pitiful rushing performance and multiple drops at crucial moments in Week 16. If the offense can go out and execute to its ability, I see Denver coming out the other end victorious.

Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 23

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 9-6: First of all, my thoughts go out to the people of Colorado who've had to evacuate their homes due to the wildfires. Stay safe. As for the game, with Lock getting another start, this one is not going to be close. Hopefully, the offense can get more than eight first downs this time. On defense, the Broncos will fight hard and get a few turnovers but eventually, Herbert and the Chargers will light up the secondary.

Pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 3

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 6-9: Considering the new influx of key Broncos landing on the reserve/COVID list, I have to favor the Chargers in this one. I also get the distinct feeling that the guillotine is getting prepared behind the scenes ahead of Black Monday. For now, at least the Broncos limp on and come unstuck again in a reasonably close affair as Herbert shows Broncos Country what a real quarterback looks like.

Pick: Chargers 21, Broncos 13

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 7-8: Sunday’s contest provides the Broncos' offense an opportunity to bounce back after last week’s poor showing. To get out of their slump, look for the Broncos to prioritize getting the run game back on track. In his second start of the season, Lock will attempt to get the vertical passing game going by targeting his wide receivers on mid-range routes. The Chargers' 21st-ranked defense will counter by disguising coverage and creating pressure in order to force the Broncos' signal-caller into making mistakes. Lock’s passer rating under pressure is 54.3%. The Chargers have more to fight for with their playoff hopes still within range.

Pick: Chargers 28, Broncos 21

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 7-8: The Broncos are on the skids and would need a miracle to get into the postseason. Add in the players on the COVID list and it has the makings of an embarrassing loss. The Chargers are the better team and will win this one easily as the Broncos throw in the towel by the third quarter.

Pick: Chargers 31, Broncos 10

Zach Hicks (@HicksZach2) 7-8: The Broncos’ season is essentially over. The rest of this year is more about pride and draft positioning. This week, the Broncos get a Chargers team that is desperate for a win. I don't see the Broncos being able to match the Chargers, especially with Lock at QB (and with Cameron Fleming attempting to block Joey Bosa at right tackle).

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 8-7: Against my better judgment, I picked Denver last week. After seeing how uninspired the Broncos performed in Vegas offensively, despite a modestly solid performance by Lock, I don't see that changing. This squad has given up the ghost. Lock will come out guns hot and try to maximize what could be one of his last true opportunities as a starting NFL QB but the Broncos' O-line has been the epitome of suspect and Bosa is coming for Fleming. If you thought last week Lock was under constant pressure, wait 'til Sunday. The only hope for Denver's offense is a resurgence on the ground with Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. Defensively, the Broncos will go through the motions but it'll be a stale performance unless Lock and company light a fire, which is very hard to see. Herbert edges ahead of Lock all-time.

Pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 13

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 8-7: Picking the Broncos to win should pay off eventually. Perhaps this week, despite the COVID-19 decimation, as Lock has a favorable history against the Chargers, and it would be so like Denver to get swept by the Raiders but sweep L.A. Except, it won't happen. The Bolts are fighting for their playoff lives while Vic Fangio is merely trying to stave off his inevitable pink slip, making this another close-but-no-cigar type of affair for the Orange and Blue — not dissimilar to the entire Fangio era.

Pick: Chargers 23, Broncos 21

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 7-8: The Broncos are riding a two-game losing streak in what were a pair of must-win games. Now, with the season all but over, the Broncos are battling a COVID outbreak in the locker room with Tim Patrick, Bobby Massie, Bryce Callahan, Caden Sterns, and likely soon to be more on the reserve list. Bosa going against a backup tackle and Herbert vs. a thin secondary (with Kareem Jackson and Ronald Darby nursing injuries) smells like a recipe for a Chargers' revenge game.

Pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 13

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 7-8: It’s hard to trust the Broncos at this point — not because the players are giving up (they aren’t) but because the coaching staff isn’t getting it done in terms of game planning and game management. The Chargers are certainly vulnerable against the run, but it’s hard to see the Broncos repeating what they did in the last meeting between the teams — especially with Brandon Staley and his staff looking to get things right after the Chargers played so poorly against Houston. While I expect the Broncos to move the football better than they did against the Raiders, they’ll make enough mistakes that it won’t matter, allowing the Chargers to end Fangio's playoff hopes for good.

Pick: Chargers 23, Broncos 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 9-6: Fangio might be 4-1 vs. the Chargers as Denver's head coach, but he's staring down the barrel of 30 losses in three seasons. With Lock under center, OC Pat Shurmur will more than likely abandon what has been a successful running game to display an air-raid style of offense for future film of his offense. The tough Denver defense can only bend so much before breaking due to a lackluster offensive penchant for mismanaged talent. The Broncos lose their final road game of the season with the agony of 2021 nearly over.

Pick: Chargers 23, Broncos 16

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 9-6: With the season pretty much over for the Broncos, it's evaluation time for players on the roster in preparation for the future. With Lock getting his second start, it's another shot to prove he should remain in the league while also playing spoiler to the Chargers. Denver ruins L.A.'s playoff chances with a strong performance from the ground game.

Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 16

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 7-8: The Broncos walk out with a loss to the Chargers this time. With some key losses to the COVID list and the continuous issues on offense, the Broncos don't do enough to keep the defense from breaking. Denver turns the ball over three times in the end and only recoups one defensively. Denver gets dominated in the trenches once again and the lack of pass rushers is made abundantly clear.

Pick: Chargers 24, Broncos 13

