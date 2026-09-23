How Injury Bug Could Hamper Broncos RB Jonah Coleman in Week 3

The injury bug has officially hit the Denver Broncos backfield — and it just claimed a new victim.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman is dealing with a sprained ankle that occurred in Sunday's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seeing the first action of his career, Coleman looked no worse for wear in Week 2, tying for the team high in carries (10) and leading all rushers in rushing yards (39) while also scoring his first NFL touchdown. He added three receptions for 19 yards amid the 20-13 comeback win.

Coleman did pop into the blue medical tent during the game, which likely was in relation to the ankle issue. But neither was mentioned by head coach Sean Payton in his post-game press conference.

“He played well. Then the very end, that last carry was… We work on four-minute [situations], but that certainly didn’t feel like a rookie series, if you will. He came up big, and we needed it," Payton said of Coleman. "You carry three [running backs] on gameday like everyone else. We were down to two and the fullback. Those guys did a good job, and then we found a couple schemes that we liked and stayed with it. His play right at the end, staying in bounds, that was something you cover, but maybe he doesn’t get those same reps in practice. He did a good job.”

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hands off to running back Jonah Coleman (20) during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where The Broncos Go From Here for Week 3

With a big Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Rams looming, this is obviously an untimely development for the Broncos, who were already without RB RJ Harvey (hamstring) in Week 2 and watched as starter J.K. Dobbins departed the game with leg cramps.

Schefter reported Wednesday that Harvey "continues to make progress" in his recovery and Dobbins is expected to practice this week.

If one of Dobbins, Harvey, or Coleman remain hampered, the Broncos could put more on the plate of reserve RB Tyler Badie or potentially promote RB Cody Schrader from the practice squad.

“So yesterday, [RB] RJ [Harvey] was out, and then [RB] J.K. [Dobbins] got nicked up and wasn’t able to finish," Payton told reporters on Monday. "None of that today on Monday is at a place where we’re—I think all three of those players we’re discussing can be bell cow, handle a majority of the carries. Yes, I think there’s a lot ahead of us this week relative to who our runners are going to be.”

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