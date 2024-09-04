Broncos Ring-of-Fame QB Charley Johnson Passes Away at 85
The first Denver Broncos quarterback to lead the team to a winning season passed away on Tuesday. Charley Johnson, who played for the Broncos from 1972 to 1975, has died at the age of 85, per an announcement from New Mexico State University, where he attended college.
“Johnson was a long-time supporter of Aggie Athletics and will also be remembered for his unwavering kindness and commitment and dedication to serving others,” the NMSU statement read.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Johnson spent 16 years in the NFL, with his first nine seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, who drafted him in 1961. He was then traded to the Houston Oilers in 1970 and played two seasons with that team, before he was traded to the Broncos, with whom he spent his final four years in the NFL.
In 1973, Johnson’s second season as the team’s starting quarterback, the Broncos posted their first winning season in franchise history at 7-5-2. After the 1973 season, Johnson was named by his teammates as the Broncos’ most valuable offensive player. He received first-team All-AFC honors from Pro Football Weekly and UPI.
Johnson started 41 games in his four seasons with the Broncos, throwing for 7,238 yards, completing 517 of 970 passes with 52 touchdowns and 52 interceptions. In 1986, he joined another former Broncos quarterback, Frank Tripucka, and defensive end Paul Smith, in being named to the Broncos Ring of Fame.
During his time at New Mexico State University, Johnson led the Aggies to 19 wins across two seasons, to include back-to-back wins in the Sun Bowl in 1959 and 1960, for which he was named the game’s MVP each year,
Mile High Huddle sends its thoughts and prayers to the family of Charley Johnson.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!