Report: Broncos Coach Reaches Out to Sleeper Draft Prospect
The Denver Broncos have drafted a center prospect in the last three seasons. Luke Wattenberg was in 2022 and poised to be the starter for the 2025 season, but he's in the final year of his rookie contract.
Alex Forsyth was drafted in 2023. He saw some starting action in 2024 after essentially redshirting his rookie season, and he could be in line to start in 2026.
Then there's Nick Garguilo in the 2024 draft. A recent X post suggests a fourth one could be added to this year's draft or as an undrafted free agent.
Keepin' It Real Sports, a sports management company, posted on X about how the Broncos' offensive line coach reached out to talk with Jacob Bayer II out of Arkansas State. Bayer is a center prospect who is currently projected to be a late-round pick if he goes undrafted.
Over his collegiate career, Bayer has played nearly 3,000 snaps, all at center. In his last two seasons, both at Arkansas State after transferring from Lamar, he allowed three sacks and 19 total pressures. He did get called for seven penalties, which is a concern as he heads to the NFL.
Bayer isn’t an athletic center, but he is physically gifted and intelligent, two traits that can lead to a lengthy career as an NFL center. He fits in quite well with the Broncos' offensive style.
Teams want some versatility in draft prospects, and Bayer doesn’t bring it as a center only in an inside-based run scheme. But he's one of the better technicians in the draft at the center position.
If Bayer doesn’t last as an NFL center, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him find a coaching gig. He understands the game at that level, which can help take pressure off quarterbacks as a center or help develop offensive linemen as a coach.
