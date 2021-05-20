Courtland Sutton's Return From Injury Will Provide a Big Boost for Drew Lock

The 2020 season was hard for Denver Broncos fans to watch especially when it came to the offensive side of the ball. The interior offensive line was constantly getting bulled over, causing Drew Lock to flee the pocket early, cutting off half the field, which led to too many deep throws that ultimately turned into more interceptions than the team would like.

Running back Melvin Gordon would produce good gains on the ground only to fumble fighting for that extra yard, while rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy seemed to drop passes at the most inopportune moments. Lastly, and more importantly, the Broncos would lose their most dangerous weapon, and Lock's favorite target, in Courtland Sutton in Week 2.

However, with the Broncos kicking off Phase II of offseason workouts, Sutton could be seen alongside 74 teammates running routes on air and being himself. His return will be monumental for the Broncos. Here's why.

Sutton tore his ACL just 31 snaps into the 2020 campaign against the Pittsburg Steelers, ending his season before it could even get started. It was a massive blow to the team, and more importantly, to Lock as the QB/WR chemistry was beginning to develop dating back to the previous season.

Sutton was coming off of a stellar 2019 campaign where he racked up 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He played with a fierce mindset of 'I'm bigger than you, I'm better than you, and this ball is meant for no one but me.'

Sutton used his big body to shield cornerbacks and high-point the football like no other, especially in 50/50 situations. One of his most impressive catches came in Week 9 of the 2019 season against the Cleveland Browns. Sutton made a one-handed over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown, pinning it to his chest while maintaining control as he came crashing to the ground, all while the defender was holding onto his other arm. It showcased Sutton's exceptional talent.

Sutton is poised to build on his past success on the gridiron and continue to develop into one of the premier receivers in the league. He seems to be ahead of schedule on his ACL recovery. When training camp rolls around, he's hoping to be fully back to himself.

"To be at the stage that I'm at right now, post-surgery, and to be able to go out and do what I do and it feels the way it does, it gives me hope and promise for the future because I'm only going to continue to attack rehab as I have, even into the season," Sutton said this week. "Just continue to make sure that I'm taking care of my temple. Making sure that my bodies right so I can go out there and perform with my boys."

Sutton has all the attributes of a big-time pass-catcher: he's big, he's strong, he gets in and out of his routes well, and possesses an enormous catch radius. His hands are terrific, and when it comes to those 50/50 balls, it doesn't matter what cornerback is covering him, I'm going to take Sutton every time in that matchup.

Going into the 2021 season, Sutton will continue developing chemistry with Lock as the Broncos strive to become the most dangerous receiving corps in the league. Together, the sky is the limit for this offense.

Sutton's skill-set opens up the offense to all its playmakers and dramatically increases the overall production of the unit. His veteran presence alongside Jeudy and KJ Hamler should help springboard them through sophomore seasons.

The Broncos will look to take the league by storm and with one more season now under Lock's belt, hopefully push him into that next tier of quarterbacks, and maybe further. That's how crucial Sutton is to the full development of Lock.

