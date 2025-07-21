Broncos D-Line Future in Doubt After This Season
While the Denver Broncos have a strong interior defensive line unit for the 2025 season, it can easily become a weakness after the season. The reason it would be so easy for that to happen is that three of their top four players are set to be free agents, and they only have one replacement option.
Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Malcolm Roach are all set to be free agents after this season. Roach and Franklin-Myers are in the final year of their deal, while Allen’s contract voids on February 20th, 2026, creating a little over $12 million in dead cap.
They brought back D.J. Jones and traded up to draft Sai’vion Jones in the third round, but that's not enough to cover up for the potential losses. Sure, they have other players who can step up, but the odds of them stepping up to a starter level are minimal.
In terms of a contract extension, odds are the Broncos will at least get something done with Allen, as they will want to avoid the contract voiding and the dead money that it creates. Even if they do, if they lose Franklin-Myers and Roach, those are two key pieces they would have to replace.
If Sai’vion Jones can step up, that can help cover the potential loss of Franklin-Myers, as they are more of those 4i/5-techniques and have a similar build and playstyle. However, defensive linemen can take some time to develop in the NFL, and for the role these two fill, you typically want to be two deep.
The ideal solution would be to obtain an extension with Franklin-Myers for three years, comprising two years of guaranteed money and an option for the third year. That gives the Broncos options, keeps them deep at the position, and gives Jones more time to develop.
It all comes down to the Broncos' ability and desire to retain both Allen and Franklin-Myers, which will likely cost a significant amount of money to keep both. Without options outside of Jones, they would be forced to spend another early draft pick or spend in free agency to add another piece.
As for Roach, he is a pass-rushing nose tackle who will be the counterpart to D.J. Jones’ run defense. Last year, the Broncos made it clear how they see and value these two players, and it worked well, yielding success.
So, if they don’t keep Roach, they would need to find another 0/1 technique pass rusher, which is a position in short supply in the NFL, who can also slide out as a ⅔-technique depending on the situation. Again, it’d be ideal if they could keep Roach on a new deal.
Part of the reason why they need to keep these three on the defensive line is simply because they don’t have the pieces to replace them on the roster. When you let guys walk in free agency, you typically want options to replace them, which the Broncos don’t, while missing another key piece on the unit.
That is what makes this unit such a risk after this season. It is a strong unit for this year, but with three pieces set to become free agents and without having replacements locked in, you’re looking at a lot of turnover.
Turnover on the defensive line can be a bad thing because you want chemistry between your players. Therefore, the Broncos should bite the bullet and extend all three players while they continue to build up their depth to develop for the next time these players are set to be free agents.