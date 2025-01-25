Report: Broncos Exec Darren Mougey 'Getting the Jets GM Job'
The Denver Broncos are reportedly losing a key front-office football mind. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the New York Jets are hiring Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey.
The Jets are yet to officially announced the move.
"Breaking: A high-level league source tells me Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey is getting the Jets GM job," Anderson posted on X on Friday morning.
According to various reports, Mougey has been among three finalists for the job along with Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel exec Trey Brown and Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark.
That's some serious competition, but Mougey would be a tremendous get for the Jets and a sign that perhaps there's a new way of thinking in the Big Apple. Mougey is deservedly getting some of the shine created by Broncos GM George Paton, whose draft picks and free-agent signings have helped return the team to the playoffs, restoring the club's NFL cache.
Mougey, 39, joined the Broncos in 2012 as a scouting intern during the John Elway regime. Mougey has previously held positions in the team's front office, like director of player personnel, before being promoted to assistant GM by Paton in 2022.
"I didn’t know Darren when I took the job, but he quickly impressed, and he shined," Paton said that year. "His attention to detail, his work ethic, his knowledge of the league and his knowledge of the pro and college [levels]. He has a great pulse of what’s going on out there. The best thing he does is he is a great manager of people, and he has a great demeanor throughout the building while dealing with the coaches, players, and agents out there."
The Broncos have garnered interest in this year's hiring cycle across the NFL, both the front office and coaching staff. Mougey, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, and even special teams assistant Chris Banjo have all generated curiousity around the league.
However, if Mougey leaves for the Jets' GM job, he'll officially be the first casualty. Joseph interviewed for two head-coaching vacancies that went to other candidates, while it seems it's still a little early for Webb as it relates to possible offensive coordinator promotions around the NFL.
Banjo's status is still up in the air. But after firing special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, it wouldn't be a shock to see Sean Payton promote Banjo to the position.
We'll update this article when the Jets confirm their GM hire.
