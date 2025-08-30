Report: Broncos Have Interest in Re-Signing RB Blake Watson
The Denver Broncos made some tough decisions earlier this week as they whittled their roster down to the final 53 players. Some of the more difficult cuts came at running back.
The Denver Broncos waived 2024 fifth-rounder Audric Estime, who has since signed with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, and Blake Watson. Watson was waived with an injury settlement after he suffered a knee strain in the preseason finale.
However, according to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson, the Broncos want to bring Watson back to the practice squad, but they have to wait a specific amount of time due to the NFL's rules surrounding injury settlements.
"After recently waiving RB Blake Watson, Broncos have interest in signing him to practice squad but they would have to wait at least 3 weeks after agreeing to injury settlement with him. Watson suffered PCL strain at New Orleans and is busy rehabbing what isn't a long-term injury," Tomasson posted on X.
The Broncos currently don't have a running back on their practice squad. If that time comes when Watson is able to be re-signed, the Broncos are currently full with a 17-man practice squad, including the new tight end Patrick Murtagh, who holds the International Player exemption.
Who the odd man out might be when Watson returns remains to be seen. But the Broncos are still very much hoping to be in the Watson business.
As a college free agent out of Memphis in 2024, the Broncos raised some eyebrows by giving Watson a $250,000 signing bonus. He would go on to make the Broncos' initial roster out of training camp before bouncing back and forth from the practice squad to the gameday roster from October on.
Watson appeared in two games as a rookie, carrying the ball four times for 10 yards. This past preseason, he looked very good, carrying the ball 18 times for 75 yards (4.1 avg).
Watson has some wiggle and burst to him, and the Broncos see some untapped potential as a receiver out of the backfield. But he has to get healthy first before returning to the practice squad.
The Broncos carried four running backs on the 53-man roster: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie. It'll be difficult to dress all four in each game, but running back has a high attrition rate in the NFL for obvious reasons.
Everyone at Broncos HQ will feel a little better with a running back on the practice squad, who can be elevated or called up in the event of injuries befalling the rostered group. Stay tuned.