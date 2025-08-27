Report: Former Broncos RB Audric Estime Signs With NFC Team
The Denver Broncos made the difficult decision to waive second-year running back Audric Estime on Tuesday ahead of the NFL deadline. The Broncos hoped that he'd pass through waivers and re-sign to the practice squad, but Estime had other options.
The Denver Post's Luca Evans reports that Estime will join the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
"Audric Estime has signed to the Eagles’ practice squad, per source," Evans posted on X. "Second-year RB’s time with Broncos is officially over. Will get a fresh start with reigning Super Bowl champs."
A 2024 fifth-round pick of Denver's, Estime's rookie year was up and down. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound back started off by fumbling a couple of times, which landed him in Sean Payton's doghouse for a spell.
The Broncos didn't keep Estime out in the cold for long, and by midseason, he was again part of the running back rotation. He ran hard against the Kansas City Chiefs in both games last season, but his best performance was on the road vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, where he carried the ball nine times for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Despite totaling 12 carries in the season finale vs. the Chiefs, Estime was inexplicably a healthy scratch in the Broncos' Wildcard Round trip to Upstate New York to face the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos would be dealt a humbling loss, but Estime watched from the sideline in street clothes; a harbinger to be sure.
Fast forward to the 2025 offseason, and Payton was saying good things about Estime. It seemed like Estime could be in line to share starters' snaps with rookie second-rounder RJ Harvey, and then, all of a sudden, the Broncos signed J.K. Dobbins as mandatory minicamp was going on at the end of June.
The arrival of Dobbins would push Estime farther down the depth chart. He would end up at rock bottom, behind even Tyler Badie and Blake Watson.
Badie would make the 53-man roster out of camp, but Watson was waived alongside Estime, although he did have a knee injury. Estime's preseason performance was also lackluster, but at least he punctuated it with a solid display in the finale, averaging north of five yards per carry.
By then, alas, it was a case of too little, too late. The Broncos had loved what they'd seen from Jaleel McLaughlin and Badie, rendering Estime expendable.
Estime opting to take his talents elsewhere might serve as a message of sorts to the Broncos. And it's one that Payton surely registered, loud and clear. But Estime had the same opportunity as the other backs to sing for his supper in Denver, and others just belted out the notes better.
It's unfortunate that it didn't work out for Estime in Denver. But the Broncos will surely wish him the best in his new NFL home.