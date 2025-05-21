Broncos Get Mixed Implications on NFL's Three New Rule Resolutions
The NFL has been reviewing a trio of rule proposals at its ownership meetings this week. These three proposals, which received voting resolutions, would have changed the regulations and rules of some key aspects of the NFL game.
The Denver Broncos got a mixed bag of implications on each of the three proposals. Let's examine.
Tush Push
Other teams have tried to mimic the Philadelphia Eagles' success with 'Tush Push,' including the Broncos, with not nearly the same success. At the ownership meetings earlier this spring, the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to ban the play, but the vote was pushed back to Thursday.
To ban the Tush Push, 24 teams were required to support it, but only 22 teams voted to sustain the Packers' proposal. The Broncos were one of those 22 teams. The controversial play will remain legal, per NFL voting.
That may be a surprise, but the Broncos do have to travel to play the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 5 this season. With the vote to ban the Tush Push failing, the Broncos will need to figure out a way to defend against the dreaded short-yardage and goal-line play.
What makes it so hard to defend against is the quality of the Eagles' offensive line play and how they get lower than their opponents on the defensive line. While the Broncos have added to their defensive line, they may lack a piece needed to help counter: a big nose tackle.
Of the teams that had success defending the Tush Push were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their big nose tackle Vita Vea leading the way in the middle of their defense. While Broncos nose tackles D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach are solid players, neither is in Vea's league, nor do they possess his mass.
If the Broncos are going to find a way to shut down the Tush Push, they'll need to do so in a creative fashion unless they can somehow land a massive nose tackle. One of the most effective ways to defend it is by not allowing the Eagles to get into those short-yardage situations where the play becomes viable.
This is already the toughest game on the Broncos' schedule, but dealing with the Tush Push makes it even more difficult. It's easy to see why the Broncos' ownership voted to ban it, though banning a play out of fear of defending it can be perceived as soft. But the Packers initially proposed the ban because of their issues defending it.
Onside Kick
As for the onside kick proposal that passed, teams can now declare an onside kick whenever they're trailing, not just in the fourth quarter, as it was last year, and teams can line up one yard closer. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has a history of trying to catch teams off guard with the onside kick, but having to continue to declare the play puts the kybosh on any surprise factor. However, being able to do it at any point in a game, and not being limited to the fourth quarter, is good news.
Playoff Seeding
The playoff seeding proposal did not pass. The proposal would be based solely on teams' records and would no longer guarantee a playoff spot to each of the four division winners in each conference. Payton was vehemently against this.
“This is probably the third time — every six years, this topic comes up. We will be talking about it six years from now, hopefully," Payton said back in April. "Look, I was in New Orleans in 2010. We had, I think, an 11-win team and went to Seattle to play a seven-win team. If you actually study the results of that matchup — let’s just say .500 or below and playing at home — it’s about 50-50. So... I think winning the division is important. I like how our playoff format is laid out, especially compared to any other sport."
There are compelling arguments made on both sides of the playoff seeding issue. For example, a 14-3 team shouldn't have to go on the road to play a 10-7 opponent in the playoffs, as was the case last year.
That punishes a 14-win team that happens to play in a division with a slightly better team that won 15, say, 15 games. Payton is correct, though; there should be a reward for winning the division.
Maybe, a point system, similar to the NHL, would be the way to go, with each win earning points, and divisional wins counting for more, along with division crowns. For now, there doesn’t seem to be a perfect answer for the NFL's playoff seeding issue, and, imperfect though it is, the current layout, which was sustained in the voting this week, might be the best possible solution.