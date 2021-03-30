NFL Awards Broncos Ninth Home Game for 2021 Season

For the first time since 1978, the National Football League will debut a new schedule format.

NFL owners voted to officially approve the long-discussed move to an 18-week, 17-game regular-season docket that will go into effect for the 2021 campaign, the league announced Tuesday.

Citing the interest of competitive balance, the 17th game will feature interconference opponents that "finished in the same place within their division the previous season," with the AFC serving as the "home conference."

This proved fortuitous for the Denver Broncos, who will host the Detroit Lions in its ninth 2021 home contest. Both the Broncos and Lions placed last in the AFC West and NFC North, respectively.

The last time these clubs faced off was in the penultimate 2019 tilt, the fourth-career start for then-rookie quarterback Drew Lock, who "outdueled" counterpart "David Blough" en route to a 27-17 victory.

As the franchises meet once every four years, the Broncos hold an 8-5 all-time series lead. The last time they lost to Detroit was in 2011 — a 45-10 drubbing.

In addition to the Lions, the Broncos will welcome divisional rivals Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas as well as Cincinnati, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, and New York (Jets) to Empower Field at Mile High this fall. Non-AFC West road games will include trips to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, New York (Giants), and Jacksonville.

Dates and times for all 17 matchups will be announced in early May.

