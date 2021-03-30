NFL Awards Broncos Ninth Home Game for 2021 Season

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos to Host Lions in Ninth 2021 Home Game as NFL Approves 18-Week Schedule

Denver officially will play 17 games next season.
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time since 1978, the National Football League will debut a new schedule format.

NFL owners voted to officially approve the long-discussed move to an 18-week, 17-game regular-season docket that will go into effect for the 2021 campaign, the league announced Tuesday.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Citing the interest of competitive balance, the 17th game will feature interconference opponents that "finished in the same place within their division the previous season," with the AFC serving as the "home conference."

This proved fortuitous for the Denver Broncos, who will host the Detroit Lions in its ninth 2021 home contest. Both the Broncos and Lions placed last in the AFC West and NFC North, respectively.

The last time these clubs faced off was in the penultimate 2019 tilt, the fourth-career start for then-rookie quarterback Drew Lock, who "outdueled" counterpart "David Blough" en route to a 27-17 victory.

As the franchises meet once every four years, the Broncos hold an 8-5 all-time series lead. The last time they lost to Detroit was in 2011 — a 45-10 drubbing.

In addition to the Lions, the Broncos will welcome divisional rivals Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas as well as Cincinnati, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, and New York (Jets) to Empower Field at Mile High this fall. Non-AFC West road games will include trips to Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas, New York (Giants), and Jacksonville.

Dates and times for all 17 matchups will be announced in early May.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

George Paton, Vic Fangio
News

PFF Reveals Broncos' Most Positive Takeaway From Free Agency

Denver Broncos offense
News

NFL Awards Broncos Ninth Home Game for 2021 Season

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
News

Insider Rebuts Report Broncos Pursued QB Mitchell Trubisky Before Signing With Bills

Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby
News

PFF Reveals Broncos' Most-Improved Position Group of 2021

George Paton, Ronald Darby, Mike Boone
News

Broncos Contract Decisions in Free Agency Lauded by NFL.com

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Michael Carter (8) rushes upfield during the third quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium.
Draft

Broncos Draft Fits: 3 Intriguing Running Backs to Watch

Alabama QB Mac Jones
News

Report: Broncos Take Hard Stance Against Alabama QB Mac Jones

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up prior to their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

NFL Draft Guru Daniel Jeremiah Hints at Broncos Targeting Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) stiff arms Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) as he runs during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Hard Rock Stadium.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Scouting Alabama RB Najee Harris