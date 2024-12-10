Broncos Face 'Looming Questions' Coming Out of the Bye, NFL.com Claims
The Denver Broncos' bye week has come and gone, and their playoff dreams can become reality over the next four weeks. Since the Broncos didn’t compete this week, they stayed put at No. 10 in NFL.com's Week 15 power rankings.
However, Eric Edholm has "looming questions" about Denver's offense and defense.
“The Broncos emerge from the bye week with a very good chance to make the playoffs, but it's hardly a certainty. A loss to the Colts or Chargers (or both) could be quite harmful to their chances. There also are looming questions on both sides of the ball. We still don't really know the backfield hierarchy. Denver's had five different leading rushers in games this season; every week, Sean Payton appears limber enough in his approach to pivot in whichever direction he wants there. We also don't know when Riley Moss will return. If the secondary can get the cornerback back from a knee injury prior to the end of the season, it will be a huge lift. The Broncos won't want to depend on Levi Wallace or have to turn to rookie Kris Abrams-Draine in the playoffs, or with a berth up for grabs. With three straight wins, it's no time to panic, but there also are some reasons to not fully trust Denver," Edholm wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos' backfield is a huge question mark with their lack of consistency, and Javonte Williams is getting the bulk of carries. He’s been largely ineffective averaging 3.6 yards a carry, and his burst, paired with his lack of vision, has made the team's run game painful to witness.
Being ranked 21st in rushing yards is terrible enough, but the Broncos' backfield production without Bo Nix’s 304 rushing yards drops them to 27th. If Denver wants to continue its playoff push, it needs a reliable run game. As of now, the Broncos are out of luck.
As for the secondary concerns, whoever plays opposite Patrick Surtain ll, Vance Joseph needs to help him over the top as the Broncos can’t afford to get absolutely cooked like they did against Cleveland. Moss is an extremely valuable member of this secondary and his absence leaves a huge hole that Wallace couldn’t fill.
Abrams-Draine may have to grow up quickly if he’s called upon. At this stage, it’s hard to be confident in KAD's inexperience or Wallace’s play thus far going down the stretch.
The Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup with tremendous playoff implications. A win Sunday, and Denver inches closer to snapping its eight-year playoff drought.
But the Broncos must treat every game like it's a playoff bout if they want to achieve that goal.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!