Report: Broncos to Open 2025 Season with AFC Home Game
Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are set to open the 2025 regular season at home versus Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday. The game will take place Sunday, Sept. 7 at 2:05 p.m. MT from Empower Field at Mile High.
An official announcement is expected during Wednesday's NFL schedule release extravaganza.
The lid-lifter will mark the 45th all-time meeting between the Broncos and Titans, with the latter holding a 25-18-1 advantage. Tennessee has won three of the last four contests, including a 17-10 affair in the Music City in 2022.
This latest iteration features Nix, the 12th overall pick of last year's draft, squaring off against Ward, the No. 1 selection in this year's draft, making his debut. It will also see the return of several former Broncos assistants (Bill Callahan, Mike McCoy, Tyke Tolbert) who the Titans now employ.
The powers-that-be did Ward no favors by immediately throwing him into an unenviable matchup with an elite Denver defense, which led the league in sacks last season — and markedly improved this offseason. That, with the thin air and a hostile crowd, should mean the Broncos are installed as considerable favorites to emerge victorious.
Ahead of Schedule-Release Day, the Broncos have already been confirmed for a Week 6 game against the New York Jets in London and a Week 17 tilt in Kansas City on Christmas Night.
"The Broncos are thrilled to represent our fans and the NFL overseas in the 2025 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Jets," Broncos president Damani Leech said in a statement Tuesday. "Broncos Country has no borders, and we join the NFL in sharing a deep commitment to growing the game on a global stage. After having such a wonderful experience in London a few years ago, we can't wait to return to the United Kingdom to engage with such passionate fans and build on the Broncos' proud international history."
Coming off its first playoff appearance in nearly a decade, the club will likely garner numerous primetime slots to maximize a loaded 2025 docket that boasts the Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Cowboys, Packers, Bengals, and Texans.
"There will be a few more [primetime] TV games. It’s part of the deal, and you get comfortable doing it," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said last week. "It’s a lot better than the alternative. That’s what you want. It’s one of the things that’s attractive about coaching or playing here, is the history. I think if you’re a competitor, that drives you.”