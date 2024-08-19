3 Key Takeaways From Broncos' Convincing Preseason Win Over Packers
The NFL preseason doesn't count, but it does matter. Bo Nix's debut start in front of the Denver Broncos faithful, and the implications thereof, are evidence of that.
The Broncos spanked the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, 27-2. What did we learn?
I'm glad you asked.
Nix the Clear QB1
There's no doubt. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Nix is not only ready to be the Broncos' starting quarterback, he's absolutely the team's best option.
Nix received his first NFL start on Sunday, and how fitting it was to come at Empower Field at Mile High. A coincidence? There's no such thing, especially in the NFL.
Nix went 8-of-9 for 80 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a whopping 140.7 QB rating. Once again, he didn't surrender a sack, nor did he turn the ball over. And the chains kept a-movin'.
Through two games, Nix has presided over seven offensive possessions, getting points on six of them. Against the Packers, he only received two drives — the first one ending in a near-touchdown that was overturned upon review. The Broncos settled for a field goal.
On the second, Nix moved the offense down the field, converting on third-down, and punctuating the drive with a touchdown pass to veteran wideout Tim Patrick. It came against Green Bay's second-team defense, but Nix can only go against the guys the opponent puts on the field.
The test will stiffen when Week 1 rolls around, undoubtedly. But Nix is clearly ready for primetime.
When will the crotchety Sean Payton announce the decision everyone can see coming from a mile-high away? The answer: perhaps not until he has to.
Many Broncos insiders forecast an announcement coming this week, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Payton drag it out until September, to be honest — in an effort to keep the Seattle Seahawks guessing.
Haha.
Vance Joseph's Defense Exceeding Expectations
It was a preseason game, yes, yes. And the Packers didn't play their starters. True again. But Joseph's defense looked good out there.
There are still questions at safety and inside linebacker, but Jonas Griffith played well, as did Justin Strnad. It would seem that Denver has earmarked the starting job next to Alex Singleton for veteran newcomer Cody Barton, but the team has some depth at inside linebacker.
Keidron Smith and Devon Key acquitted themselves well. With 2023 sixth-round pick JL Skinner also vying for a roster spot, the Broncos will have some tough decisions to make at safety.
Brandon Jones will start next to P.J. Locke, and for now, the Broncos are taking confidence in their projected safety duo. But there is some fierce depth, even if it is unproven.
It was encouraging to see the third-year Nik Bonitto and the rookie Jonah Elliss impacting the game from the edge, pressuring Green Bay's quarterbacks, and contributing to some takeaways. The Broncos will roll with Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper as the starting outside linebackers, but despite this team lacking a marque pass rusher, it would seem that it's four-deep on the edge.
Cringe O-Line Play
The first-team offensive line looked good. Nix was a big boost to that effort.
But the Broncos' second and third-team O-line was quite atrocious. Offensive tackle Matt Peart was okay, but Demontrey Jacobs was unable to build upon his impressive Game 1 performance.
Alex Palczewski seemed outmatched at times, while undrafted rookie giant Frank Crum looked like he didn't belong on the field. The Broncos will have to crack the whip on this group entering Game 3, because nobody has stepped up to seize the swing tackle job.
Alex Forsyth, whom many projected to be this team's starting center instead of Luke Wattenberg, turned in another stinker performance. The Broncos' backup interior was sub-par.
This led to very leaky pass protection, with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson under constant duress. Both were sacked, one of which saw Wilson surrender a safety due to internal pressure.
Broncos O-line coach Zach Strief has plenty of work to do. Fortunately, Denver's starting unit has been solid. And Nix's ability to navigate the pocket and avoid the type of negative plays and sacks that doomed the Broncos last year under Russell Wilson will alleviate a lot of pressure on the first-team O-line.
With Nix as the starter, don't expect the Broncos to surrender 50 sacks again this season. But to depend on a starting five staying healthy throughout a 17-game season, as Denver mostly was able to last year, is an unrealistic expectation.
The Broncos need better O-line depth. It might not come until the final roster cut-downs across the NFL kick a decent upgrade or two loose on the waiver wire.
