Broncos CB Pat Surtain II Ranks 10th in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2025
Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II continues to stack up the accolades and honors. As the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Surtain is coming off a huge season wherein he also garnered Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.
Fast forward to Monday, and the Broncos are getting ready to host Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season opener on Sunday. As the Broncos began the game week, news broke of exactly where Surtain fell on this year's NFL Top 100 Players of 2025.
Surtain was voted the 10th-best player in the NFL by his peers.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Surtain marks the fourth and final Bronco to make the Top 100 list this year, ranking the highest among outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (38), quarterback Bo Nix (64), and defensive lineman Zach Allen (90). Second-team All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz was snubbed by his peers this year.
That's part of what makes NFL Network's Top 100 so coveted: it's voted on solely by the players. That would seem to mean that Meinerz still has some ground to cover in making his fellow NFL players feel his presence on gameday.
When it comes to Surtain, it's great to see him ranked in the top 10, although some might say that, as the reigning DPoY, it's a tad low. Keep in mind, though, that the top 10 is usually only the NFL's best offensive players, and guys who are household names at that. For Surtain to appear at all is a victory, and it's emblematic of his NFL status.
At 25 years old, Surtain still has a lot of football left ahead of him. Entering his fifth season, he's already a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro, to go along with his DPoY award. Surtain was the first Bronco to win the DPoY award since Hall-of-Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar in 1978.
Last season, the Alabama product totaled 45 tackles (34 solo), 11 pass break-ups, four interceptions (tying a career high), one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He also returned one of those interceptions to the house for his second career pick-six. He turned in an imperious body of work.
Entering 2025, Surtain is playing in as good a situation as ever, with Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian returning at cornerback, Brandon Jones reprising his role at safety, and Talanoa Hufanga joining the Broncos' secondary via free agency. Throw in the arrival of first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron, along with a front seven returning almost all of its starters, with the exception of one inside linebacker spot, which free-agent pickup Dre Greenlaw has filled, and Surtain is easily in the best situation ever.
The Broncos led the NFL in sacks last year (63), and set a new single-season franchise record. The pass rush and coverage go hand-in-hand, which portends well for Surtain's fifth season.
Opposing quarterbacks will continue to shy away from Surtain, which will send a lot of business Moss and McMillian's way. However, no quarterback will be given much time to decide where to go with the ball, with Bonitto, Allen, Jonathon Cooper, and John Franklin-Myers barrelling down on them.
Recommended Articles
With Surtain under contract for the foreseeable future, the Broncos are poised for a sustained reign of success defensively, with Vance Joseph returning for at least one more year as coordinator. It's going to be a fun year.