SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' QB Drew Lock Responds to Critics Questioning his Leadership

KeithCummings

If the Denver Broncos are to make a game of it Sunday night vs. the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, preparation will have to meet perfectly with execution. It’s been a half-decade since last the Broncos beat their division rival, and the odds are stacked against Denver. 

According to SportsBetting.com, the Broncos are 13.5-point underdogs heading into Arrowhead Stadium this week. 

As far as preparation goes, it’s been a troubled period for the organization, especially coming off the heels of the quarterback disaster last week and the subsequent fallout. The backdrop of internal strife was only amplified when the oldest daughters of the late Pat Bowlen, Beth and Amie, issued a scathing statement putting pressure on the current team brass and the Bowlen Trust — headed by CEO and President Joe Ellis.  

Some interpreted that statement as a call to sell the team to an outside buyer. Whatever the case may be, the pervading feeling is that the Broncos are currently a rudderless ship that badly needs a firm hand to guide it forward. 

Head coach Vic Fangio’s job security has already, quite predictably, been the subject of speculation. While firing Fangio remains unlikely, it hasn't been a good week for the veteran coach after he walked a perilous tightrope of condemning (and fining) Drew Lock and the quarterbacks without questioning the NFL's unfair handling of Week 12's mask-wearing indiscretion, ostensibly risking the unity of his own locker room.

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson broke with Fangio's public posture following last Sunday's 31-3 QB-less defeat to the New Orleans Saints, making it clear he took an alternative view to his coach's simplistic assessment that the four mask-erring signal-callers must shoulder all the blame for handicapping the Broncos competitively. 

On Wednesday, Lock deferred to his boss while avoiding pouring fuel on the flames of further potential unrest.

“No, anything that coach Vic says it’s not my opportunity or my jurisdiction to really get upset with him,” Lock said. “He’s my boss. He’s the leader of the team and whatever he says goes.”

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

By towing the company line, Lock doubled down on the carefully-worded statement he released on Sunday regarding the incident, stressing the need to be fully accountable as a leader. Reading between the lines, it's clear that Lock still believes deep down that he and his fellow signal-callers had the team's best intentions in mind when they chose to gather at the facility on a day off to study Saints film. 

“I feel like we were taking a bit of leadership by coming in and getting ready by ourselves and doing that by ourselves on a day where everyone else is at home,” Lock insisted. “So, I feel like that shows leadership.”

Lock’s perceived lack of maturity will no doubt continue to be brought into question until he starts winning and producing more consistent results; such is the nature of the NFL beast. As a young player, Lock made a mistake in not fully grasping the seriousness of any potential consequences the league could mete out by not perfectly obeying mask protocols. 

That negligible infraction, which the NFL punished extremely and unfairly, in Lock's estimation, shouldn't call into question his wherewithal and standing as a leader. However, Fangio did not back down from putting the onus on his QBs, and in particular, his starter, to follow all the rules and protocols, which the Broncos have done a good job following throughout the season, relative to their NFL peers. 

“It overshadows all the good work that everybody has done here starting with the players and that part bugs me a little bit,” Fangio admitted. "But, hey, it is what it is, we had that mistake with the quarterbacks, and we have to own it.”

Extreme caution is now the team's primary focus as it prepares to face the surging Kansas City Chiefs. With that in mind, the Broncos have taken the logical step of reintroducing virtual team meetings. 

Using the Zoom platform means close contacts can be minimalized, but it doesn’t appear that the old-school Fangio is overly thrilled by the new virtual setup.

“We just have to make do with it, but yeah, it’s different—a little bit of difficulty to it. Not ideal,” Fangio conceded.

‘Not ideal’ could just about sum up not only this week, but last, and maybe even the Broncos' entire season if truth be told. After a turbulent and dramatic week, it's unlikely this team suddenly finds a way to reverse the losing trend of the past five years against the Chiefs.

But it is the NFL. You know what they say; 'Any given Sunday.' 

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

cj92063

Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog NOvsDEN. Can the Broncos shock the world and beat the Saints with an undrafted rookie wideout starting at quarterback?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Insider Addresses Rumor of Vic Fangio Being on Hot Seat With Broncos

Is Vic Fangio on the hot seat in Denver as a new rumor indicates? One of the most trusted Broncos insiders cut through the noise.

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Elway Breaks Silence on Drew Lock's Mask-Wearing Indiscretion & Subsequent Conduct

John Elway weighed in on Drew Lock's mask-wearing faux pas last week which cost the Broncos a loss, and how the young signal-caller has handled it.

Chad Jensen

by

Free_Thinker

Drew Lock Breaks Silence on Fangio's Handling of Week 12 Crisis After Broncos Fine All QBs Involved

Drew Lock and two other Broncos' quarterbacks were fined for their mask-wearing indiscretion last week that led to 31-3 loss to the Saints. Consider these QBs thoroughly chastised and upbraided for their part in the debacle.

Chad Jensen

by

U812

Broncos Sign Ex-Chiefs QB Kyle Shurmur, per Report

The Broncos have added a fifth quarterback into the mix and he's the son of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Chad Jensen

by

tehemperorer

Fangio on Will Parks' Return to Broncos: 'The Grass Isn't Always Greener'

Will Parks is back in Denver. Why'd the Broncos let him go in the first place?

Chad Jensen

by

ben123moreno

Noah Fant Speaks Out as NFL Poised to Strong-Arm Broncos to Play Saints Without a QB

The NFL is trying to force the Broncos to play Week 12's bout vs. the Saints without a quarterback and Noah Fant isn't about to put up with it.

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Vic Fangio Critiques Performance as Broncos' Defensive Play-Caller

Fangio offered a blunt take on his coordinating ability.

Zack Kelberman

by

Grapplerr87

5 First-Round Offensive Prospects to Fit Broncos in 2021 Draft

The Broncos have drafted offense in three of the last four first rounds. If that trend continues in 2021, here are five first-round offensive prospects for Denver to consider that fit scheme and roster needs.

Erick Trickel

by

Chilly303