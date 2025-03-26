Report: Broncos Bring Back Payton Favorite for 2025 Season
To the surprise of nobody outside city limits, the Denver Broncos have re-signed veteran fullback Michael Burton, the Denver Post's Luca Evans reported Wednesday.
Terms of the (likely one-year) deal are not yet available.
A Sean Payton favorite, Burton, 33, joined the Broncos in 2023 following stints with Kansas City, Payton's Saints, Washington, Chicago, and Detroit. He made all 17 appearances each of the last two years primarily as a lead-blocker, totaling 27 touches for 90 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).
Burton graded out as the NFL's top-rated fullback last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He was also selected as an alternate for the 2025 Pro Bowl.
"He’s smart. You know exactly what you’re getting on Wednesday night. You hear me say that, and that’s a really good trait," Payton said of Burton in 2023. "That allows you to put him in [different] positions. ... He’s someone that can play on special teams, so there’s a clear vision with him.”
Burton becomes the sixth in-house free agent to re-up with the Broncos, joining defensive lineman D.J. Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, inside linebacker Justin Strnad, offensive tackle Matt Peart, and long snapper Mitch Fraboni.
The club, too, has added several outside free agents this offseason, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga, tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, and punter Matt Haack.
