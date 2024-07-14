Forecasting Broncos' Safety Competition & Final Depth Chart
The Denver Broncos secondary took a sizable hit this offseason with the release of All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. With Simmons’ departure, the Broncos must figure out who can step in and give them at least half of what he did as a leader and football player.
Denver's safety room, which isn’t exactly the strongest heading into 2024, is filled with uncertainty. However, it’s possible that one or more of these men can step into the starting role to help rebuild this secondary.
Both starting safety spots are up for grabs, so let’s look at the Broncos' safety room to see what they’re working with.
P.J. Locke | Year 6
When Kareem Jackson was suspended for illegal hits several times throughout 2023, Locke stepped in and showed he was hungry to keep the starting job. In 12 games, starting in eight, Locke had 53 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, and three sacks.
Locke has shown much growth in the past few seasons and has proved he can be a starting safety in the NFL. He took a big step forward with his opportunities last year, and another leap forward would make him a star. Undoubtedly, he’ll be patrolling the secondary as the No. 1 safety for Denver in 2024.
Brandon Jones | Year 5
Jones was one of the Broncos' more interesting free-agent signings. He has a solid chance of locking up a starting spot in the secondary.
In Miami, Jones was the third safety playing a rotational role but played very well in it. In his four years in Miami, he had 238 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and eight sacks in 54 games, starting in 30.
Although Jones plays best as a rotational safety, his multiple starts and high motor make him a no-brainer to start opposite Locke, especially with questions about the rest of the room.
Caden Sterns | Year 4
Sterns showed much promise in his first 20 games, and he was the obvious choice to supplant Jackson as the Broncos' starting safety. Unfortunately, injuries have limited Sterns to only six games over the past two seasons.
Sterns' availability is a huge question mark, especially coming back from a torn patella injury. Most of his success came from playing as the Broncos’ third safety, making it a long shot that he will start in 2024. Unless he bounces back from his injuries and proves that he can stay healthy, he won’t be considered for a starting role.
JL Skinner | Year 2
Due to an injury coming into 2023 and Vance Joseph’s penchant for not playing rookie defenders, Skinner played in only two games and didn’t record a single stat. As a box safety, Skinner plays best, and his high motor, paired with his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame, is a great asset for that role.
Skinner isn’t just a box safety; his build makes him more suited to stick to that designation. At Boise State, he tallied 208 tackles, seven interceptions, 15 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. If he can earn more reps in training camp, he could develop into a solid backup or even a starter, but for 2024, he’ll likely be fighting for a backup role.
Delarrin Turner-Yell | Year 3
Turner-Yell’s best chance to make the roster is on special teams. He’s played very little on defense, and that’s probably for the best, as he’s abysmal in coverage, and his tackling is spotty.
Depending on what kind of bodies the Broncos field with the new special teams rules, there’s a chance Turner-Yell will make the team.
Bottom Line
The Broncos' safety options are limited, but their few bright spots may be enough to get them through 2024. Two of Denver's three former Texas Longhorn safeties, Locke and Jones, will likely lead the charge, while the rest of the room will have to scratch and claw to prove they belong on the 53-man roster.
Sterns also hails from the University of Texas.
