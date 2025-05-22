Broncos Release Statement After NFL Owner Passes Away
The Denver Broncos released a statement on the death of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who passed away Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65.
"We join the @NFL community in mourning the passing of @Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay," the team wrote on its X (formerly Twitter) account. "Mr. Irsay’s vibrant personality, love of the game and dedication to his team & community will be remembered throughout the NFL. #BroncosCountry sends its deepest sympathies to the Irsay family, the Colts organization and all of #ColtsNation."
Irsay joined the Colts organization as its vice president/general manager in 1984; he assumed ownership control following his father Robert's passing in 1997. Indianapolis posted a 257-194-1 mark under Jim's purview — the league's sixth-best winning percentage across a nearly three-decade span — and delivered the franchise's lone championship in Super Bowl XLI.
The Broncos and Colts faced off 30 times during that stretch, including three playoff matchups, with the head-to-head record knotted at 15-15. The clubs, which split custody of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, last met in December (Denver won, 31-13) and are scheduled to play again in Week 2 this upcoming season.
Much like the late Pat Bowlen, Irsay will be remembered as one of the most successful and transformative owners in the history of modern American football.
His cause of death has yet to be revealed.
"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts, and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts' ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim's Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium.
"Within the League, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts' players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country.
"On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim's daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL."