Broncos Swing OT Competition: Who Can be Trusted to Win the Job?
The Denver Broncos have two starting offensive tackles locked in — Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey— but there's a fierce battle to determine their backups. This competition, involving a pair of second-year players, a rookie, and a veteran, is crucial and will bring out the best in the players.
Whichever way the Broncos go at swing tackle, they need improvement. The player at the top of the swing tackle competition isn’t the veteran but the second-year player out of Illinois who didn't hear his name called in the draft — Alex Palczewski.
Many felt Palczewski would find himself working inside during the pre-draft cycle, but the Broncos kept him at tackle. During the 2023 preseason, he had an impressive showing, working his way up the depth chart, and even making the initial roster out of camp as an undrafted rookie, but a preseason injury saw him placed on injured reserve, and he was essentially out for the season.
As Palczewski enters his second season, the Broncos need him to make a significant jump in his development, especially if the team has designs on him being the swing tackle. After essentially redshirting his rookie season, it will be a test for him, but he has a leg up on the rest of the players he's competing with. The preseason action will tell whether he's ready or not.
Demontrey Jacobs is the other second-year player, and he showed enough during 2023 training camp and limited preseason action to earn himself a spot on the practice squad. Jacobs played 82 snaps in the 2023 preseason and allowed four pressures with no sacks while also being penalized twice. What he showed must’ve been more on the practice field, or Broncos O-line coach Zach Strief took to him and is betting on his ability to develop Jacobs.
Frank Crum is an undrafted rookie who is a great athlete, but the football player still has a long way to go. Crum's core strength and technique leave a lot to be desired.
It would take some significant leaps as a football player for Crum to be in line for a roster spot. He would likely be better off with a year or two on the practice squad — if Strief believes he can develop him.
The final player in the competition is the veteran Matt Peart, whom the Broncos signed in free agency back in March. Peart, a fifth-year vet, spent his preceding four-year career with the New York Giants.
Over those four years, Peart played 821 snaps, with a high of 421 in his 2021 season. He allowed 37 pressures and was penalized seven times over that span. The Giants turned to him when needed due to injuries, but they didn't seem to trust him to be a full-time starter.
So, which way do the Broncos go? The promising second-year player in Palczewski? It was a great showing in the 2023 preseason, but he has to rebound from injuries and show improvement.
Jacobs? The second-year player who seemingly had the coaches take to him from practices?
Do the Broncos go with the athletic rookie who has a long way to go as a football player? The final option is betting on a fifth-year player who never lived up to his top-100 draft pick status.
The Broncos have options, but there may be better ones out there. As a result, whoever the team picks has to show significant improvement from what has been seen so far.
