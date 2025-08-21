Gut Reaction: Broncos Trade WR Devaughn Vele to Saints
The Denver Broncos are well-stocked at the wide receiver position, thanks to offseason acquisitions and multiple young players emerging in training camp and proving they can contribute.
And then along came the New Orleans Saints, who were willing to send a 2026 fourth-round pick, plus a 2027 seventh-round pick, to the Broncos for wide receiver DeVaughn Vele, a 2024 seventh-round pick who will be 28 years old in four months and had 41 receptions with three touchdowns as a rookie.
While the Broncos weren't reportedly shopping Vele around, the Saints' offer was one that GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton couldn't refuse, particularly when you consider other trades for receivers.
The Jerry Jeudy Trade
One such wide receiver trade involved the Broncos, and it happened last season. The Broncos sent their 2020 first-round pick, Jeudy, to the Cleveland Browns for fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft. This happened after the Broncos had entertained trade offers for Jeudy during the 2023 season, one of which reportedly involved a third-round pick. Ultimately, Denver turned them down.
While the Broncos reportedly wanted to keep Jeudy for the long term, the trade happened when the receiver had reportedly indicated he wanted a change of scenery, and the team was looking to create cap space after the Russell Wilson release. When all was said and done, the Broncos didn't get a return on Jeudy anywhere close to a third-round pick.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Chiefs WR Trade
And on the same day that the Broncos traded Vele, the Kansas City Chiefs sent one of their own receivers in a trade, that being Skyy Moore. The former 2022 second-round pick was buried on the depth chart and was dealt to San Francisco, with the Chiefs getting a 2027 sixth-round pick and the 49ers getting a 2027 seventh-rounder back.
Moore might have been in danger of being waived, so the Chiefs got at least something in return. However, they got the return one would expect for a former second-round pick who hadn't made the expected impact.
Excellent Value on Vele
When it comes to Vele, the most I would have offered is a sixth-round pick, straight up. While that's not directly comparable to the Moore trade, it's closer than it is to what the Broncos actually got for Vele.
It remains to be seen exactly where the 2026 fourth-round pick falls, particularly since the Saints are projected to receive a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2026. Still, the Broncos getting a 2026 fourth-rounder for Vele is not what I would have expected.
Gut Reaction
When a trade like that comes along, and a team is in a position to make the deal, it has to take it. And while the Broncos haven't maximized every player they've traded away (as evidenced by the Jeudy trade), they made out well in the Vele deal.
We'll see what this means for the rest of the receivers, but one can expect that the Broncos have a lot of confidence in Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield to take significant roles this season.
Recommended Articles
The Broncos likely have a sixth receiver spot on the roster up for grabs now among players who might not have made the cut with Vele around. Let's see who stakes his claim to it.