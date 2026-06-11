How 'Quick-Study' Pat Bryant is Standing Out at Broncos OTAs

It's fairly difficult to pick an underdog within the Denver Broncos' crowded wide receiver corps, considering they project to be one of the NFL's best (or at least most improved) units in 2026.

But if forced to choose, that distinction would belong to sophomore Pat Bryant — who might not hold it for much longer.

"He's a quick study, he gets it real fast," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Bryant following Thursday's round of Organized Team Activities. "One of his great skillsets is his run-after-the-catch, because his feet stay on the ground when he catches it. He's got strong hands in traffic. He's having a good stretch here. He's healthy. He knows exactly what to do, and there's a confidence about him. The maturity. You wouldn't feel like he's a second-year player if you didn't know it."

A hotly-contested but quietly-coveted third-round pick in 2025, Bryant certainly showed enough in his rookie campaign to warrant intrigue regarding his long-term potential, catching 31 of 49 targets for 378 yards and one touchdown across 15 appearances.

The only bugaboo to Bryant, through little fault of his own, were the multiple concussions he suffered last season.

Assuming he stays healthy, Bryant will push for (and could win) the No. 3 WR job behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, competing with the likes of contract-year Marvin Mims and third-year man Troy Franklin for the role.

"There’s depth at that room. There are things that the guys do very well. Our job is to find those strengths and put them in those positions," Payton said on June 4. "He [Waddle] has been a great addition, and we’re just getting started.”

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

A Positive Harbinger for Bryant?

Obviously, nothing is etched in stone as it pertains to the Broncos' depth chart. Not even close. That won't be finalized until Week 1 — and even thereafter, it'll continually churn. Titles are especially meaningless for Denver's receivers, with Payton preferring to rotate them based on matchup.

All that's known is Waddle and Sutton will be featured prominently. Those beneath them in the pecking order? Yet to be determined.

But the fact that Bryant is already making waves at this juncture of the offseason workout program, especially after returning from a pair of brain injuries, counts for more than fluff. Due to his size and possession-receiver abilities, he was drafted as the potential heir apparent to Sutton, who turns 31 in October.

And he's starting to resemble such.

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