Broncos Have Two Glaring Roster Holes Left With Free-Agent Options
The Denver Broncos had an active start to free agency by landing safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and tight end Evan Engram. The Broncos had three priority positions to improve on, and they did.
Now that the Broncos have those main priorities done, they can shift their attention to a few of the secondary priorities. While they don’t have to be expensive signings, the Broncos should explore cheap free-agent targets to help insulate themselves for the draft.
With teams allowed to have 90 players on the roster, the Broncos currently have 66 players under contract, including re-signings and new additions. With 24 spaces left, the team still has room for some cheap signings.
The Broncos only have seven draft picks. Meanwhile, the team has signed 33 undrafted free agents in two years under head coach Sean Payton, which is 16.5 per year on average, though the NFL average is about 10-14. That leaves Denver with room for three or four more free-agent signings.
The main two needs left are adding a punter, as the Broncos currently don’t have one under contract, and a veteran running back. A recent report suggests the Broncos are out on the remaining free-agent punters, so maybe they're waiting on a UFL punter or the draft. Either way, Denver should add two to compete for the job.
Running back is a position deep in the draft, with the Broncos linked to the top two in Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. However, there have been some recent reports that both backs could hear their name called in the first 15 picks.
Adding a veteran running back would help protect the Broncos if they can’t land one of their top targets at the position. It's hard to bet on Audric Estime, who struggled as a rookie, and Jaleel McLaughlin, who stepped up to close the season but struggled with consistency.
There are plenty of running back options, and the Broncos can look at targeting some of them. Due to his extensive injury history, Nick Chubb could be a buy-low option with the potential for a high return.
Usually, injury history may be an issue, but all three of the Broncos' outside signings have dealt with injuries in their career. Denver was linked with J.K. Dobbins, who is also still available. Cam Akers, Jamaal Williams, and Ameer Abdullah are among the options still available.
After that, a few positions would be nice to add to. Adding a veteran center for additional competition with Luke Wattenberg and Alex Forsyth could help drive improvements.
Denver doesn’t currently have a fullback under contract, and a return of Michael Burton could be in the works. With Trent Sherfield signed for special teams, Denver could use a wide receiver who can contribute on offense for additional competition and help push its young core.
One of the positions that can be put up there with running back and punter is the interior defensive line. D.J. Jones was re-signed, but he and Malcolm Roach are both nose tackles. The type of player the Broncos need is more of that off-tackle player, the 4i/5-technique.
Right now, the Broncos have only one player that plays that position on the defensive line under contract for after the 2025 season: Eyioma Uwazurike. The immediate reason is to add competition for Uwazurike, Jordan Jackson, and Matt Henningsen. There are options in free agency that could add that competition, but it's a position that may be better suited to add to the draft, though double-dipping wouldn’t hurt.
If the Broncos can add a punter and a running back, they're set as they head into the draft. The Broncos still have cap space to work with, even with potential extensions looming, and they have space on the roster.
