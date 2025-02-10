Broncos Urged to Trade for Niners WR Deebo Samuel by Former Pro Bowler
The Denver Broncos have been urged to trade for multiple wide receivers in the past month. Fast forward to Super Bowl Sunday, and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is urging the Broncos to trade for another wideout who can fill Sean Payton’s highly sought-after ‘joker.'
Before the Super Bowl, news broke that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuels has requested a trade. The Niners have reportedly granted Samuel permission to talk to other teams.
Griffin, host of the Outta Pocket Podcast, immediately pounded the table for Denver to trade for Samuel.
"The Denver Broncos should trade for Deebo Samuel. Sean Payton said he needs a “Joker” who can be an elite receiver who can play RB/TE, create mismatches and own the middle. That’s Deebo. Sean Payton will understand how to use his versatility and get him back to his YAC Attack," Griffin posted on X.
Payton's pursuit of a ‘joker' has become common knowledge, but it's important to remember that the role can be filled by more than a running back or tight end. The ‘joker’ is someone who can create mismatches from working around the field, but especially the short middle, as Payton recently defined it.
Payton used tight ends and running backs as the 'joker' during his prolific 16-year run with the New Orleans Saints, but Samuel is a unique playmaker who can produce out of the backfield or lined up wide or in the slot.
Samuel is the latest receiver to be linked to the Broncos, along with Garrett Wilson (NYJ), Cooper Kupp (LAR), Davante Adams (NYJ), and even an unlikely dream scenario of Ja’Marr Chase (CIN). Each of those receivers is different from the last, but of them, Samuel would be the best fit to fill that ‘joker’ role for Payton. Griffin wasn’t wrong about that.
Samuel has one year left on his deal, then his contract comes with four void years to spread out his bonus. For the Niners, Samuel carries a $15.8 million cap hit, but for the Broncos, if they were to trade for him, they could acquire him for $17.5 million in non-guaranteed money.
That would be due to a $15.4 million option due on March 22 this year, 10 days after the start of the New League Year when the Broncos could officially make the trade for Samuel. So, if the Broncos do trade for him, they can work out a new deal to lower his cap hit or even just deal with it and see if he can bounce back.
Samuel is coming off a year in which he totaled 670 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, and 136 rushing yards with additional score on the ground. He hasn’t been the same player, dealing with injuries and showing decline since his amazing 2021 season, when he had 2,061 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns.
Due to Samuel's play and injuries, it's unlikely the Niners will get a lot in return for him via trade. This could be a low-risk trade for the Broncos with the potential for a high reward.
