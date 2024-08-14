Broncos Veterans Reveal True Vibe on Bo Nix Within the Locker Room
However cautiously Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton approaches the process of naming his new starting quarterback, the evidence pointing toward rookie passer Bo Nix only grows. During training camp, many veteran teammates have heaped praise on the former Oregon star.
After Nix led four scoring drives during his pro debut (out of five possessions), fellow Broncos rookie running back Audric Estime weighed in with ever more sweeping praise.
"He's a really good guy," Estime said, via Andrew Mason of Denver Sports. "He's a game manager. He's a guy that played a lot of football in his career, so, he knows what he's doing. He's a guy that always wants to get better. He's never complacent. He always wants to get better."
Fellow rookies from the same draft class looking up to Nix as a quarterback might not be surprising, but veterans also continue to make the same observations of Nix. They see a player who has an uncanny command over himself and the offense, which speaks of a seasoned campaigner — not a rookie who's supposed to be learning the ropes.
"Same thing he's been doing in practice," veteran wideout Tim Patrick said of Nix, via Andrew Mason. "Just making plays, taking charge of the huddle and just being Bo Nix."
Nix is positioning himself to become the starter, and his ability to take command of the huddle is very impressive at this early juncture. Payton's tight rein on the growing hype is smart when you frame it in a much wider context. Of course, Nix still needs to be more fully brought up to speed if his skill set is to be maximized during the much more rigorous regular season.
After all, Nix will only start his first-ever game as a pro this Sunday when Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers visit the Mile High City. Balancing all the intoxicating positive energy against the demand to continue working hard is the ultimate goal, but thankfully, trusted veterans like Courtland Sutton are aware of the tougher challenges Nix will face in short order.
"I think he handled it well," Sutton said of Nix's first pro game, via the team's official website. "[He] had a lot of poise, a lot of control. The moment wasn't too big for him. The moments are only going to get bigger. The preseason games don't count, but come Week 1, whoever they decide to put out there as our starter, they're going to have to handle that situation the best they possibly can."
If more evidence was needed that Nix is for real, even grizzled vets who make their living in the trenches, like Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey, can't curb their enthusiasm over the 24-year-old rookie's huge upside.
"He played his balls off out there, and I'm just proud of him and excited to see where he can go." McGlinchey told Mason.
For all that we've seen for far, if Nix keeps ascending on his current trajectory, then Payton anointing him as the starter will be a no-brainer.
