Report: Broncos' Sutton Takes Step Toward New Contract
It's deja vu for the Denver Broncos and wide receiver Courtland Sutton. Except it isn't.
Unlike last year, Sutton plans to attend the Broncos' offseason workout program despite not yet securing a contract extension, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Sunday. "Yet" being the operative word, as the team's leading pass-catcher "expects" a new deal following the 2025 NFL Draft.
And in exchange, no hold-out this time around.
"The Broncos assured Sutton and his agent Jacob Presser during a meeting last month at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis they would negotiate with them in good faith on a fair contract extension. It was understood the timing of those talks was expected to come some time after the draft that will be held April 24-26," Klis wrote.
"In return, Sutton, who has been elected a team captain by his teammates each of the previous four seasons, offered his show of good faith by saying he would continue to lead from within the building when the Broncos return for offseason workouts."
Sutton, 29, skipped Denver's offseason workout program and voluntary Organized Team Activities in 2023 in protest of his contract. He eventually returned for mandatory practices, placated with $1.5 million of incentives tacked on to his existing pact. The former Pro Bowler hit all escalators, finishing with 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton have affirmed that extending Sutton is a priority this spring.
"We felt like he had a real good season. He’s important to what we are doing. All of that will happen in time," Payton said on Feb. 25.
"Courtland is one of our guys. He’s a team captain. I’ve said this for a couple years in a row, we want him here. We’ll have those discussions at the right time," Paton echoed.
Unsigned beyond next season, and with the league's WR market booming, Sutton is likely to accept an offer "well north of $20 million" annually from the Broncos, according to Klis.
