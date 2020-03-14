As free agency approaches, Denver Broncos fans will have their sights set on a number of players about to hit the open market. However, other teams will have their eyes on those free agents, too, and could be interested in Broncos players whose contracts are expiring.

Today, I present my annual look at free agency and how the moves other teams are likely to make could impact the Broncos, if at all. We'll examine each team, by division, in the following criteria:

Cap space: The team's projected cap space as of March 8, 2020. That could change depending on where the NFL sets the cap and moves the team makes in the days to come.

Team needs: The three biggest needs as identified by NFL.com which the team may pursue in free agency (as opposed to the draft). They may not be the only needs, though, and some could be addressed by extending their own players.

Notable free agents: The most noteworthy names, regardless of whether or not the team plans to extend or tag them.

Free agency approach: How the team's front office has approached free agency in the past. Teams with new front offices are discussed where relevant.

How the Broncos might be impacted: This will mention Broncos free agents who have been linked to the team, the team's free agents that have been linked to Denver or players that might generate interest in the Mile High City.

We started with the AFC West, AFC East, and AFC North, so let's turn now to the South to analyze how their decisions could impact the Broncos.

Houston Texans

Projected cap space: $61.2M

Team needs: Running back, cornerback, tight end

Notable free agents: CB Bradley Roby, CB Johnathan Joseph, DL D.J. Reader, RB Carlos Hyde

Free agency approach: Head coach Bill O'Brien seems to be taking a bigger role in personnel decisions. Given the Texans have a lot of cap space and not many draft picks, all signs point to them being aggressive in free agency.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Texans could be big players in the cornerback market and might have their eyes on Chris Harris, Jr. As for their pending free agents, Reader has been linked to the Broncos.

Indianapolis Colts

Projected cap space: $86.1M

Team needs: Quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line

Notable free agents: OT Anthony Castonzo, OLB Jabaal Sheard, TE Eric Ebron

Free agency approach: Though the Colts haven't been active in free agency in recent seasons and preferred to extend their own, that could change now that they have a lot of cap space and Castonzo is the only player that would be a "must retain."

How Broncos might be impacted: The Colts will be active in seeking not only a quarterback, but have been linked to Shelby Harris and have the cap space to pay him big money.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected cap space: $32.3M

Team needs: Defensive line, cornerback, safety

Notable free agents: DL Marcel Dareus, LB Jake Ryan, OLB Yannick Ngakoue (tagged)

Free agency approach: The Jaguars have been aggressive in free agency, but their moves to clear cap space appear to be more about retaining Ngakoue, who has indicated he doesn't want to be franchise-tagged but that didn't stop the team from doing just that on Friday.

How Broncos might be impacted: The Jaguars could pursue defensive backs in free agency, but the Broncos' trade for A.J. Bouye means they won't have to compete with the Jags to sign a top name. At this point, it doesn't look like the Jags will move on from Calais Campbell, but Dareus, at the right price, is a player the Broncos could consider.

Tennessee Titans

Projected cap space: $50.4M

Team needs: Quarterback, running back, cornerback

Notable free agents: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, CB Logan Ryan, OT Jack Conklin

Free agency approach: The Titans tend to go after one or two targets in free agency, then focus more on value. This year, they will have to focus more on deciding which of their key free agents to extend.

How Broncos might be impacted: It's not likely the Titans impact what the Broncos do, unless they go after a cornerback the Broncos want. Given that the Titans are likely to commit money to extend their own, they probably won't pursue Harris, Jr.

